Aurum Proptech Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.93
19.68
14.31
14.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
218.84
221.4
153.37
161.03
Net Worth
238.77
241.08
167.68
175.34
Minority Interest
Debt
144.61
12.28
5.41
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.27
0.26
0
0
Total Liabilities
383.65
253.62
173.09
175.34
Fixed Assets
45.61
48.82
38.2
26.29
Intangible Assets
Investments
235.29
129.97
75.95
141.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.09
5.55
2.55
0.26
Networking Capital
77.69
34.27
1.54
-0.81
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
3.09
2.88
0.53
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
91.53
47.6
15.34
13.36
Sundry Creditors
-1.7
-2.3
-2.19
-1.96
Creditor Days
75.22
Other Current Liabilities
-15.23
-13.91
-12.14
-12.21
Cash
15.97
35.01
54.85
8.03
Total Assets
383.65
253.62
173.09
175.34
