Aurum Proptech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

258
(1.34%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

154.24

81.5

7.61

4.54

7.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

154.24

81.5

7.61

4.54

7.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.09

6.21

3.81

3,115.13

62.5

Total Income

167.33

87.71

11.42

3,119.67

70.17

Total Expenditure

165.69

94.86

18.28

5.21

9.82

PBIDT

1.64

-7.15

-6.86

3,114.46

60.35

Interest

18.41

4.76

0.08

0.06

0.25

PBDT

-16.77

-11.91

-6.94

3,114.4

60.1

Depreciation

54.39

24.32

1.29

0.36

0.47

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.1

0

0

724.81

6.1

Deferred Tax

-9.93

-6.92

-1.6

1.25

-5.34

Reported Profit After Tax

-61.33

-29.31

-6.63

2,387.98

58.87

Minority Interest After NP

-10.06

-7.43

-0.51

620.89

13.14

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-51.27

-23.05

-6.27

1,767.09

45.73

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

2,340.31

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-51.27

-23.05

-6.27

-573.22

45.73

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-13.02

-6.05

-2.19

615.3

16.08

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

19,480

0

Equity

19.68

19.68

14.31

14.31

14.22

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.06

-8.77

-90.14

68,600.44

786.83

PBDTM(%)

-10.87

-14.61

-91.19

68,599.11

783.57

PATM(%)

-39.76

-35.96

-87.12

52,598.67

767.53

