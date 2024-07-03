Aurum Proptech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
154.24
81.5
7.61
4.54
7.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
154.24
81.5
7.61
4.54
7.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.09
6.21
3.81
3,115.13
62.5
Total Income
167.33
87.71
11.42
3,119.67
70.17
Total Expenditure
165.69
94.86
18.28
5.21
9.82
PBIDT
1.64
-7.15
-6.86
3,114.46
60.35
Interest
18.41
4.76
0.08
0.06
0.25
PBDT
-16.77
-11.91
-6.94
3,114.4
60.1
Depreciation
54.39
24.32
1.29
0.36
0.47
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.1
0
0
724.81
6.1
Deferred Tax
-9.93
-6.92
-1.6
1.25
-5.34
Reported Profit After Tax
-61.33
-29.31
-6.63
2,387.98
58.87
Minority Interest After NP
-10.06
-7.43
-0.51
620.89
13.14
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-51.27
-23.05
-6.27
1,767.09
45.73
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
2,340.31
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-51.27
-23.05
-6.27
-573.22
45.73
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-13.02
-6.05
-2.19
615.3
16.08
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
19,480
0
Equity
19.68
19.68
14.31
14.31
14.22
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.06
-8.77
-90.14
68,600.44
786.83
PBDTM(%)
-10.87
-14.61
-91.19
68,599.11
783.57
PATM(%)
-39.76
-35.96
-87.12
52,598.67
767.53
