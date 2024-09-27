EGM 19/10/2024 The Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 19th October, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) EGM OUTCOME Appointment of M/s Kirtane & Pandit LLP, Chartered Accountants (FRN:105215W/W100057) as the statutory auditors of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/10/2024)