Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

Aurum Proptech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024.. Standalone and Consolidated report for quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/10/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Sep 2024 12 Sep 2024

Intimation of acquisition under Regulation 30 (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

Aurum Proptech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 19, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 22 Apr 2024

Aurum Proptech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with Audit Report thereon to be submitted by the Statutory Auditors. Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 Re-appointment of Statutory auditors for a period of five years subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/04/2024) Allotment of 53,300 equity shares of Rs. 5 each under ESOP Plan (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.04.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Mar 2024 5 Mar 2024

The Rights Issue Committee has in its meeting held today, i.e., Tuesday, March 05, 2024, has approved the first call (the First Call) on the partly paid-up Equity Shares of the Company. The Rights Issue Committee has in its meeting held on Tuesday, March 05, 2024, has approved the first call (the First Call) on the partly paid-up Equity Shares of the Company. a. First call of ? 30.00 (Rupees Thirty only) per partly paid equity share (comprising of ? 1.25/- towards face value and a premium of ? 28.75/- per Rights Equity Share) payable from Friday, March 29, 2024 to Friday, April 12, 2024 both days inclusive. Provided, however, if a shorter period for payment of calls is permitted under law, then the period during which the first call money will be payable shall be such shorter period, commencing from Friday, March 29, 2024; b. To Fix the record date: Wednesday, March 20, 2024 as the Record Date (First Call Record Date) to determine the eligible partly paid up-equity shareholders who are entitled to receive the notice of the First Call for Rights Issue (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 05.03.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 10 Jan 2024