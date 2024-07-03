SectorIT - Software
Open₹229.9
Prev. Close₹209
Turnover(Lac.)₹203.65
Day's High₹248
Day's Low₹225
52 Week's High₹336
52 Week's Low₹184.05
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)210.35
P/E18.9
EPS11.06
Divi. Yield1.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.11
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
55.54
24.87
15.58
9.46
Net Worth
64.65
24.88
15.59
9.47
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Nitin Sachdeva
Whole-time Director
Preeti N Sachdeva
Non Executive Director
Manish Iqbalchand Sachdeva
Independent Director
Himanshu V Bajaj
Independent Director
Manish Tarachand Pande
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manishraj Bhuwanchand Bhatt
Reports by Delaplex Ltd
Summary
Delaplex Limited was originally incorporated under the name Quality Management Concepts Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 12, 2004 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies Mumbai, Maharashtra. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Q M Computech Private Limited on October 17, 2012. Again, the name was changed to Delaplex Private Limited issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai dated January 24, 2019. The status of the Company changed to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Delaplex Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion dated 17 November, 2023, by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai.DelaPlex Limited (dpl) is a subsidiary of delaPlex INC., a U.S.- based enterprise, where DelaPlex INC. holds 51% of the Companys shares. Delaplex is a technology and software development solution and consulting provider, helping client companies to achieve in deriving growth, revenue and marketplace value. This Company has developed expertise and partnerships with various industry players that provide the latest technology, tools, and software development solutions. It is a global technology partner in Supply Chain Consulting, Custom Software Development, Cloud Services, and Data Science. Their supply chain Services, expert technology architects and developers optimize all supply chain activities, provide intelligent solutions for internal disruptions, and support the critical pro
The Delaplex Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹230.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Delaplex Ltd is ₹210.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Delaplex Ltd is 18.9 and 2.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Delaplex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Delaplex Ltd is ₹184.05 and ₹336 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Delaplex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -35.58%, 6 Month at -22.17%, 3 Month at -12.46% and 1 Month at -3.75%.
