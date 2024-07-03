iifl-logo-icon 1
Delaplex Ltd Share Price

230.9
(10.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:41 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open229.9
  • Day's High248
  • 52 Wk High336
  • Prev. Close209
  • Day's Low225
  • 52 Wk Low 184.05
  • Turnover (lac)203.65
  • P/E18.9
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS11.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)210.35
  • Div. Yield1.32
Delaplex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

229.9

Prev. Close

209

Turnover(Lac.)

203.65

Day's High

248

Day's Low

225

52 Week's High

336

52 Week's Low

184.05

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

210.35

P/E

18.9

EPS

11.06

Divi. Yield

1.32

Delaplex Ltd Corporate Action

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2024

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.75

Record Date: 02 Sep, 2024

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Delaplex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Delaplex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:29 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.33%

Foreign: 34.33%

Indian: 39.31%

Non-Promoter- 0.39%

Institutions: 0.39%

Non-Institutions: 25.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Delaplex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.11

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

55.54

24.87

15.58

9.46

Net Worth

64.65

24.88

15.59

9.47

Minority Interest

Delaplex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Delaplex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Nitin Sachdeva

Whole-time Director

Preeti N Sachdeva

Non Executive Director

Manish Iqbalchand Sachdeva

Independent Director

Himanshu V Bajaj

Independent Director

Manish Tarachand Pande

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manishraj Bhuwanchand Bhatt

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Delaplex Ltd

Summary

Delaplex Limited was originally incorporated under the name Quality Management Concepts Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 12, 2004 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies Mumbai, Maharashtra. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Q M Computech Private Limited on October 17, 2012. Again, the name was changed to Delaplex Private Limited issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai dated January 24, 2019. The status of the Company changed to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Delaplex Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion dated 17 November, 2023, by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai.DelaPlex Limited (dpl) is a subsidiary of delaPlex INC., a U.S.- based enterprise, where DelaPlex INC. holds 51% of the Companys shares. Delaplex is a technology and software development solution and consulting provider, helping client companies to achieve in deriving growth, revenue and marketplace value. This Company has developed expertise and partnerships with various industry players that provide the latest technology, tools, and software development solutions. It is a global technology partner in Supply Chain Consulting, Custom Software Development, Cloud Services, and Data Science. Their supply chain Services, expert technology architects and developers optimize all supply chain activities, provide intelligent solutions for internal disruptions, and support the critical pro
Company FAQs

What is the Delaplex Ltd share price today?

The Delaplex Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹230.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Delaplex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Delaplex Ltd is ₹210.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Delaplex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Delaplex Ltd is 18.9 and 2.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Delaplex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Delaplex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Delaplex Ltd is ₹184.05 and ₹336 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Delaplex Ltd?

Delaplex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -35.58%, 6 Month at -22.17%, 3 Month at -12.46% and 1 Month at -3.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Delaplex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Delaplex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.66 %
Institutions - 0.40 %
Public - 25.95 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Delaplex Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

