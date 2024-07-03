Summary

Delaplex Limited was originally incorporated under the name Quality Management Concepts Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 12, 2004 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies Mumbai, Maharashtra. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Q M Computech Private Limited on October 17, 2012. Again, the name was changed to Delaplex Private Limited issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai dated January 24, 2019. The status of the Company changed to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Delaplex Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion dated 17 November, 2023, by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai.DelaPlex Limited (dpl) is a subsidiary of delaPlex INC., a U.S.- based enterprise, where DelaPlex INC. holds 51% of the Companys shares. Delaplex is a technology and software development solution and consulting provider, helping client companies to achieve in deriving growth, revenue and marketplace value. This Company has developed expertise and partnerships with various industry players that provide the latest technology, tools, and software development solutions. It is a global technology partner in Supply Chain Consulting, Custom Software Development, Cloud Services, and Data Science. Their supply chain Services, expert technology architects and developers optimize all supply chain activities, provide intelligent solutions for internal disruptions, and support the critical pro

