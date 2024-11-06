iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Delaplex Ltd Board Meeting

212
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Delaplex CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Dec 20246 Dec 2024
We wish to inform you that in compliance with the provisions of Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e. have inter alia approved the following: 1. The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results set out in compliance with Applicable Accounting Standards for the half year ended September 30, 2024.
Board Meeting6 Nov 202425 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Delaplex Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 06, 2024 for the Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30th, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
To consider dividend for the financial year 2023-24 Delaplex Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 10, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 2.75 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202418 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the half year and year ended March 31, 2024 Delaplex Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting19 Mar 202412 Mar 2024
Other business matters Independent Director s Meeting Delaplex Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Independent Director meeting held on March 19, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/03/2024)

Delaplex: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Delaplex Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.