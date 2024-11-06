|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Dec 2024
|6 Dec 2024
|We wish to inform you that in compliance with the provisions of Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e. have inter alia approved the following: 1. The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results set out in compliance with Applicable Accounting Standards for the half year ended September 30, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Delaplex Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 06, 2024 for the Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30th, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|To consider dividend for the financial year 2023-24 Delaplex Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 10, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 2.75 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the half year and year ended March 31, 2024 Delaplex Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Mar 2024
|12 Mar 2024
|Other business matters Independent Director s Meeting Delaplex Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Independent Director meeting held on March 19, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/03/2024)
