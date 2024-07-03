Delaplex Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
Gross Sales
35.94
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
35.94
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.32
Total Income
37.27
Total Expenditure
29.14
PBIDT
8.13
Interest
0.01
PBDT
8.11
Depreciation
0.19
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
1.55
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
6.38
Minority Interest After NP
0.12
Net Profit after Minority Interest
6.26
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
6.26
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.87
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
9.11
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.62
PBDTM(%)
-
PATM(%)
17.75
