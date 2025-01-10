iifl-logo-icon 1
Delaplex Ltd Balance Sheet

214.5
(-4.65%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.11

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

55.54

24.87

15.58

9.46

Net Worth

64.65

24.88

15.59

9.47

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

64.65

24.88

15.59

9.47

Fixed Assets

0.44

0.5

0.73

0.7

Intangible Assets

Investments

28.8

0.6

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.48

0

0.53

0.28

Networking Capital

23.49

19.52

10.79

7.1

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

21.72

19.67

12.36

8.15

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.37

0.71

0.74

0.47

Sundry Creditors

-0.06

-0.06

0

-0.07

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.54

-0.8

-2.31

-1.45

Cash

11.44

4.27

3.54

1.41

Total Assets

64.65

24.89

15.59

9.49

