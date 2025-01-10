Delaplex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.11
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
55.54
24.87
15.58
9.46
Net Worth
64.65
24.88
15.59
9.47
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
64.65
24.88
15.59
9.47
Fixed Assets
0.44
0.5
0.73
0.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
28.8
0.6
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.48
0
0.53
0.28
Networking Capital
23.49
19.52
10.79
7.1
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
21.72
19.67
12.36
8.15
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.37
0.71
0.74
0.47
Sundry Creditors
-0.06
-0.06
0
-0.07
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.54
-0.8
-2.31
-1.45
Cash
11.44
4.27
3.54
1.41
Total Assets
64.65
24.89
15.59
9.49
