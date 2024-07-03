Delaplex Ltd Summary

Delaplex Limited was originally incorporated under the name Quality Management Concepts Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 12, 2004 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies Mumbai, Maharashtra. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Q M Computech Private Limited on October 17, 2012. Again, the name was changed to Delaplex Private Limited issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai dated January 24, 2019. The status of the Company changed to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Delaplex Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion dated 17 November, 2023, by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai.DelaPlex Limited (dpl) is a subsidiary of delaPlex INC., a U.S.- based enterprise, where DelaPlex INC. holds 51% of the Companys shares. Delaplex is a technology and software development solution and consulting provider, helping client companies to achieve in deriving growth, revenue and marketplace value. This Company has developed expertise and partnerships with various industry players that provide the latest technology, tools, and software development solutions. It is a global technology partner in Supply Chain Consulting, Custom Software Development, Cloud Services, and Data Science. Their supply chain Services, expert technology architects and developers optimize all supply chain activities, provide intelligent solutions for internal disruptions, and support the critical processes and systems of the supply chain.Further, it offers various tech solutions encompassing software-defined data centers, integrated infrastructure, cloud technologies, DevOps, security solutions, data analytics, and artificial intelligence. Built for their channel partners and end users i, the Company create next-gen solutions to address IT problems. Apart from these, it also offer services across industries and a diversified customer base majorly in the United States of America which include clients from Broadcasting, Petroleum, Retail, 3PL, WFM, QSRs, Hospitality, IT & ITES, Telecom etc. to insulate themselves from sector fluctuations and industry concentration risks.As an end-to-end integrated omnichannel supply chain consulting and software solutions provider, the Company assist businesses worldwide in optimizing their supply chains. Their focus is on automation, IT initiatives, digital tools, and value driven approaches, ensuring clients meet their unique demands quickly and efficiently. They are on a constant journey to expand through collaborations and strategic acquisitions. The Company assists in aligning supply chain strategies with clients business objectives to ensure an efficient network ecosystem. It transform clients approach to managing their supply chains and offer them a modernized solution with a competitive edge. It optimize networks, minimize inefficiencies, enhance visibility with real-time analytics, and enable businesses to outshine competitors. The Company propose Initial Public Offer aggregating of 24,00,000 Equity Shares comprising 18,00,000 through Fresh Issue and 6,00,000 through Offer for Sale.