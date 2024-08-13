Delaplex Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 10, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 2.75 per equity share. Delaplex Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 03-Sep-2024 to 09-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Dividend & Meeting. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)