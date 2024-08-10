To Members, delaPlex Limited

(Formerly known as delaPlex Private Limited)

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 20th Annual Report and the Companys Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY:

The Companys financial performance for the year ended 31st March, 2024 is summarized below:

(Amount in Lakhs)

Particulars 31/03/2024 31/03/2023 Revenue from operations and Other Income 5,640.10 5,521.81 Profit/Loss before Interest, Depreciation and Tax 1,209.98 1,148.46 Less: Finance Cost 0.67 0.40 Net Profit/Loss before Depreciation and Tax 1,209.31 1,148.06 Less: Depreciation and amortization for the year 34.69 48.01 Net Profit/Loss before exceptional and extraordinary items and tax 1,174.62 1,100.05 Less: Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 Profit before extraordinary items and tax 1,174.62 1,100.05 Less: Extraordinary Items 0.00 0.00 Profit before tax 1,174.62 1,100.05 Less: Tax Expenses Current tax expense 214.32 277.26 Deferred tax Charge/(Credit) (47.59) 0.00 Profit/Loss for the period from continuing operations 1,007.89 822.79 Tax expense of discontinuing operations 0.00 0.00 Profit/Loss from discontinuing operations (after tax) 0.00 0.00 Profit/Loss transferred/adjusted to General Reserve 1,007.89 822.79 Basic earnings per equity share 13.26 11.26 Diluted earnings per equity share 13.26 11.26

2. STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS, RESULT OF OPERATION AND FUTURE OUTLOOK:

COMPANYS AFFAIRS AND RESULT OF OPERATION: (Amt in Lakhs)

During the year under review, your Companys Total income is INR 5,640.10/- {Previous Year: INR 5,521.81/-}. The Company made a Net Profit (after Tax) of INR 1,007.89/- {Previous Year: INR 822.79/-}.

FUTURE OUTLOOK:

The Management is looking for the growth and diversification of the business of Company.

Further, the Management is hopeful that Company will register even higher growth rate in future as the corporate. The Company is working rapidly and looking forward for opportunities to grab more and more business and clients and has also expanded its business activities by incorporating a

wholly-owned subsidiary in United Kingdom, the positive results of which will be seen in the coming years.

3. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

a. Composition of Board of Directors:

The Composition of Board of Directors as on 31st March, 2024 is as follows;

Sr. No Name DIN Designation 1. Mr. Nitin Sachdeva 01627153 Managing Director 2. Mrs. Preeti N Sachdeva 05354561 Whole Time Director 3. Mr. Manish Iqbalchand Sachdeva 02822896 Non-Executive Director 4. Mr. Himanshu Vishwambarlal Bajaj 08851755 Independent Director 5. Mr. Manish Tarachand Pande 08712019 Independent Director

b. Key Managerial Personnel:

The following persons are the Key Managerial Personnel of Company as on 31st March 2024;

Sr. No Name PAN Designation 1. CA Deepak Jajoo ATVPJ3079J Chief Financial Officer 2. CS Manishraj Bhatt AUNPB0284E Company Secretary 3. Dr. Rizwan Ahmed AFHPA2387J Chief Technology Officer

c. Change in Director and KMP:

During the financia! year, following changes have been occurred;

Sr No Name DIN/PAN Designation Appointment / Cessation/ Change in Designation Date of Appointment/ Cessation/Change in Designation 1. Mr. Manish Iqbalchand Sachdeva 02822896 Director Appointment 30.10.2023 2. Mr. Manish Tarachand Pande 08712019 Non- Executive Independent Director Appointment 30.10.2023 3. Mr. Himanshu Vishwambarlal Bajaj 08851755 Non- Executive Independent Director Appointment 30.10.2023 4. Mr. Manishraj Bhuwanchand Bhatt AUNPB0284E Company Secretary Appointment 20.11.2023 5. Mr. Deepak Jajoo ATVPJ3079J CFO Appointment 20.11.2023 6. Mrs. Preeti N Sachdeva 05354561 Whole Time Director Change in Designation 20.11.2023

d. Retirement by Rotation of the Directors:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Manish Iqbalchand Sachdeva, Non-Executive Director (DIN: 02822896) of the Company, retires by rotation and offers himself for re- appointment.

e. Independent Directors:

The Company has received necessary declaration from each independent director under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that he/she meets the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1) (b) and 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

4. DISCLOSURE BY DIRECTORS:

The Directors on the Board have submitted notice of interest under Section 184(1) i.e. in Form MBP- 1, intimation under Section 164(2) i.e. in Form DIR-8 and declaration as to compliance with the Code of Conduct of the Company.

5. CODE OF CONDUCT:

The Company has laid down a code of conduct for all Board members and Senior Management and Independent Directors of the Company.

All the Board members including Independent Directors and Senior Management Personnel have affirmed compliance with the code of conduct.

6. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE

FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year to which these financial statements relate and the date of this report but during the period under review

? The Company was converted into a public company and got listed on NSE Emerge Segment under SME Platform of NSE Limited on 2nd February, 2024.

? The Company incorporated the wholly owned subsidiary by the name of delaPlex Software Limited in UK on 13th April 2024.

? The Company purchase 70% shares of Banglore based company, Celestia Crew Consultancy Private limited in May, 2024.

7. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT:

The Company does not have any subsidiary, joint venture or associate company. Hence it is not required to prepare any Consolidated Financial Statement.

8. SUBSIDIARLES ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE OF THE COMPANY:

The company does not have any Subsidiary, Associate or Joint Venture.

9. DIVIDEND:

In view of the prevailing business scenario, there is need to conserve funds for the Company. The Board of Directors, therefore, does not recommend any Dividend for the Financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

10. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

The provisions of Section 125(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply as there was no dividend declared and paid last year.

11. COMMITTEES OF BOARD:

The Board of Directors in line with the requirement of the act has formed various committees, the detailed terms of reference of the Committee are available on the website of the Company at https://delaplex.in/committee-board/ .

A. Audit Committee:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 177 of the Act and Regulation 18 of Listing Regulations, the Audit Committee of the Board as at 31st March, 2024, The Audit Committee comprises of -

Name of the Directors Nature of Directorship Designation in Committee Mr. Manish Tarachand Pande Non-Executive Independent Director Chairman Mr. Himanshu V Bajaj Non-Executive Independent Director Member Mr. Nitin Sachdeva Chairman & Managing Director Member

All the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board of Directors.

B. Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 178 of the Act and Regulation 19 of Listing Regulations, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board as at 31st March, 2024. The details of the Committee are available on the website of the Company at https://delaplex.in/ and it comprises of

Name of the Directors Nature of Directorship Designation in Committee Mr. Himanshu V Bajaj Non-Executive Independent Director Chairman Mr. Manish Tarachand Pande Non-Executive Independent Director Member Mr. Manish Iqbalchand Sachdeva Non-Executive Director Member

C. Stakeholder Relationship Committee:

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee had duly formed mainly to focus on the redressal of ShareholdersVInvestors Grievances if any like Transfer / Transmission / Demat of Shares; Loss of Share Certificates; Non receipt of Annual Report; Dividend Warrants; etc. The Stakeholders Relationship Committee shall report to the Board on a quarterly basis regarding the status of redressal of complaints received from the shareholders of the Company. The terms of reference of the Committee are available on the website of the Company at https://delaplex.in/ and it comprises of -

Name of the Directors Nature of Directorship Designation in Committee Mr. Himanshu V Bajaj Non-Executive Independent Director Chairman Mr. Manish Iqbalchand Sachdeva Non-Executive Director Member Mr. Nitin Sachdeva Chairman & Managing Director Member

D. Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

The Corporate Social Responsibility Committee comprises of

Name of the Directors Nature of Directorship Designation in Committee Mr. Nitin Sachdeva Managing Director Chairman Mr. Manish Iqbalchand Sachdeva Non-Executive Director Member Mr. Manish Tarachand Pande Non-Executive Independent Director Member

The Committee met two times during the year. The brief outline of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy of the Company is available on the website of the Company at https://delaplex.in/corporate-policies/.

12. BOARD EVALUATION:

Your Board has devised an Evaluation Policy for evaluating the performance of the Board, its Committees, Executive Directors, Independent Directors. Based on the same, the performance was evaluated for the Financial year ended March 31, 2024. As part of the evaluation process, the performance of Non- Independent Directors, the Chairman and the Board was conducted by the Independent Directors. The performance evaluation of the respective Committees and that of Independent and Non- Independent Directors was done by the Board excluding the Director being evaluated.

The policy inter alia provides the criteria for performance evaluation such as Board effectiveness, quality of discussion, contribution at the meetings, business acumen, strategic thinking, time commitment, and relationship with the stakeholders, corporate governance practices, contribution of the committees to the Board in discharging its functions etc.

13. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

As required pursuant to section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return in e-form MGT-7 for FY 202324 is available on Companys website at URL https://delaplex.in/annual-returns/.

14. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has a Vigil Mechanism which also incorporates a Whistle Blower Policy in line with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 to report genuine concerns or grievances. The Vigil Mechanism/ Whistle Blower Policy may be accessed on the Companys website at https://delaplex.in/corporate-policies/.

15. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All contracts/ arrangements/ transactions entered by the Company during F.Y. 2023-24 with related parties were on an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. There were no material Related Party Transactions (RPTs) undertaken by the Company during the year that require Shareholders approval under Section 188 of the Act.

All the transactions were in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act. Given that the Company has reported the transactions in pursuant to Section 134(3)(h) of the Act read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in Form AOC-2 and the same has been provided in Annexure-I.

During F.Y. 2023-24, the Non-Executive Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company other than sitting fees, commission and reimbursement of expenses, as applicable.

The Company formulated a policy on Related Party Transactions (RPTs) in accordance with the Act including any amendments thereto for identifying, reviewing approving and monitoring of RPTs. The said policy is available on the Companys website URL https://delaplex.in/corporate-policies/.

16. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule, 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, do not apply to the Company. Accordingly, these particulars have not been provided.

During the year under review,

Foreign exchange earnings INR. 47,01,92,368/- Foreign exchange Outgo INR 2,86,389/-

Note: Amount consider on actual receipt/payment basis; foreign exchange gain/loss excluded.

17. AUDITORS:

a. Statutory Auditors:

M/s Jodh Joshi & Co., Chartered Accountants Nagpur (FRN. 104317W) were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company at AGM held on 30th September, 2023 and they shall be holding their office till the conclusion of AGM relevant to Financial Year 2027-28.

There is no requirement for ratification of auditors in this Annual General Meeting as per the provision of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended.

The notes to accounts referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore, do not call for any further comments.

b. Secretarial Auditor:

The Secretarial Audit Report as required under section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 9 of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in the Form MR-3 is annexed herewith for your kind perusal and information as Annexure-II.

c. Cost Auditor:

Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

18. MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION:

The Company has paid managerial remuneration during the financial year 2023-24 and the details of the same are disclosed in Management Discussion and Analysis Report (MDAR) as Annexure- III.

19. REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Companys policy on the appointment and remuneration of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel provides a framework based on which our human resources management aligns their recruitment plans for the strategic growth of Company and the same is available on the Companys website URL https://delaplex.in/corporate-policies/.

20. REPORTING OF FRAUD BY AUDITOR:

During the year under review, neither the statutory auditors nor the secretarial auditor has reported to the audit committee, under Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013, any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in the Boards report.

21. LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS:

During the year under review the Company has not given any long term loan and advances and has not made any investment under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

22. DEPOSITS:

The company has not invited/accepted any deposits from the members as well as public during the year ended March 31, 2024. There were no unclaimed or unpaid deposits as on March 31, 2024.

23. DISCLOSURE UNDER SEXUAL HARRASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORK PLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

Your Company has put in place a policy for prevention, prohibition and redressal against sexual harassment of women at the work place, to protect women employees and enable them to report sexual harassment at the workplace in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013.

All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. No complaints were received during F.Y. 2023-24.

24. EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS ON QUALIFICATIONS, RESERVATIONS OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMERS MADE BY THE AUDITORS AND SECRETARIAL AUDITORS IN THEIR REPORTS:

There was no comment on qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks or disclaimers made by the auditors and secretarial auditors in their reports.

25. NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS CONDUCTED DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW:

The Company had 15 Board meetings during the financial year under review. The intervening gap between any two meetings was within the period prescribed by the Companies Act, 2013.

Further, the Directors state that the applicable secretarial standard i.e. SS-1 relating to ‘Meeting of the Board of Directors has been duly followed by the Company.

Sr. No. Date of meeting Total No. of Directors on the Date of Meeting No. of Directors attended % of Attendance 1 15/06/2023 2 2 100 2 01/09/2023 2 2 100 3 08/09/2023 2 2 100 4 28/09/2023 2 2 100 5 21/10/2023 2 2 100 6 26/10/2023 2 2 100 7 04/11/2023 5 4 80 8 19/11/2023 5 4 80 9 05/12/2023 5 4 80 10 14/12/2023 5 4 80 11 23/12/2023 5 4 80 12 03/01/2024 5 4 80 13 24/01/2024 5 4 80 14 31/01/2024 5 4 80 15 31/03/2024 5 5 100

26. GENERAL MEETING:

The Company had 05 General meetings during the financial year under review.

The Directors state that the applicable secretarial standard i.e. SS-2, relating to ‘General Meeting, has been duly followed by the Company.

Sr. No. Type of Meeting Date of Meeting 1 Annual General Meeting 30th September, 2023 2 Extra-ordinary General Meeting 23rd October 2023 3 Extra-ordinary General Meeting 30th October 2023 4 Extra-ordinary General Meeting 20th November 2023. 5 Extra-ordinary General Meeting 31st January 2024

28. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS:

During the year under review, no such significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

29. DETAILED REASON OR REPORT ON REVISION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

There is no revision of financial statement. Hence, it is not applicable to your company.

30. SHARES:

i. ISSUE OF SHARES OR OTHER CONVERTIBLE SECURITIES:

During the year, the company has issued equity shares by way of Bonus issue and Initial Public Offering, the details of the same are as follows:

Particulars Allotment-1 Allotment-2 1. Date of issue and allotment 26/10/2023 31/01/2024 2. Method of allotment (QIP, FPO, ADRs, GDRs, rights issue, bonus issue, preferential issue, pr?vate placement, conversion of securities, etc.) Bonus Issue Initial Public Offering 3. Issue price - 192/- 4. Conversion price - - 5. Number of shares allotted or to be allotted in case the right or option is exercised by all the holders of such securities - - 6. Number of shares or securities allotted to the promoter group (including shares represented by depository receipts): 7300000 - 7. In case, shares or securities are issued for consideration other than cash, a confirmation that price was determined on the basis of a valuation report of a registered valuer: - -

*Company has allotted 18,00,000 equity shares having nominal value of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs. 192/- each by way of Initial Public Offering on 31st January 2024.

ii. Issue of equity shares with differential rights:

The Company has not issued any equity shares with differential rights during the year under review.

iii. Issue of sweat equity shares:

The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares during the year under review.

iv. Details of employee stock options:

The Company has not issued any Employee Stock Options during the year under review.

v. Shares held in Trust for the benefit of employees where the voting rights are not exercised directly by the employees:

The Company does not held any shares in trust for the benefit of employees where the voting rights are not exercised directly by the employees during the year under review.

vi. Issue of Debentures, Bonds or Any Non-Convertible Securities:

The Company has not issued any debentures, bonds or any non-convertible securities during the year under review.

vii. Issue of Warrants:

The Company has not issued any warrants during the year under review.

31. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND T H EIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has adequate and efficient internal and external control system, which provides protection to all its assets against loss from unauthorized use and ensures correct reporting of transactions.

The internal control systems are further supplemented by internal audits carried out by the respective Internal Auditors of the Company and Periodical review by the management. The Company has put in place proper controls, which are reviewed at regular intervals to ensure that transactions are properly authorized, correctly reported and assets are safeguarded.

32. MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS:

Maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, is not required by the Company and accordingly such accounts and records have not been made and maintained.

33. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

The brief outline of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy of the Company and the initiatives undertaken by the Company on CSR activities during the year in the format prescribed in the Companies (CSR Policy) Rules, 2014 are set out in Annexure IV of this Report.

34. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEE:

Disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014, are given in the Annexure-V forming part of this report.

35. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

As a good corporate governance practice the Company has generally complied with the corporate governance requirements. Our disclosures seek to attain the best practices in corporate governance. We also endeavor to enhance long-term shareholder value and respect minority rights in all our business decisions.

As our company has been listed on NSE Emerge Platform on NSE Limited, therefore by virtue of Regulation 15 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the compliance with the corporate Governance provisions as specified in regulation 17 to 27 and Clause (b) to (i) of sub regulation (2) of Regulation 46 and Para C, D and E of schedule V are not applicable to the company.

Hence, corporate governance report does not form a part of this Board Report, though we are committed towards best corporate governance practices.

36. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In pursuance of Section 134(3)(c) read with 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors hereby confirm that:

a. in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed with no material departures;

b. the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit and loss of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c. the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for

safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. the Directors have prepared the annual financial statements on a going concern basis;

e. the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively; and

f. the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

37. RISK MANAGEMENT:

Your Companys Risk Management practice seeks to sustain the long-term vision and mission of your Company. It continuously evaluates the various risks surrounding the business and seeks to review and upgrade its risk management process. To further endeavour, your Board constantly formulates strategies directed at mitigating these risks which get implemented at the Executive Management level and a regular update is provided to the Board.

The Risk Management System is fully aligned with the corporate and operational objectives. There is no element of risk which in the opinion of the Board may threaten the existence of the Company.

38. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

In terms of the provisions of Regulation 34 and schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Managements discussion and analysis report is annexed in Annexure-III.

39. WEBSITE:

The Company is maintaining its functional website and the website contains basic as well as investor related information. The link of website is https://delaplex.in/

40. DISCLOSURES:

The Company believes in providing safe and harassment free workplace for every individual working in the Company. The Company always endeavors to create and provide an environment that is free from discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment and for this purpose the Company has in place a robust policy, aiming to obtain the complaints, investigate and prevent any kind of harassment of employees at all levels.

For the current financial year end, no complaint was received by the company. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors place on record their sincere thanks to bankers, business associates, consultants, and various Government Authorities for their continued support extended to your Companies activities during the year under review. Your Directors also acknowledges gratefully the shareholders for their support and confidence reposed on your Company.