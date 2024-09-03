Summary

Paramatrix Technologies Limited was incorporated as Paramatrix Technologies Private Limited on March 08, 2004 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The status of the Company got converted to Public Limited and Company name changed to Paramatrix Technologies Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the conversion was issued on November 22, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is a ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 certified company. It has served clients in BFSI sector, Retail, Manufacturing, Sports, Pharmaceuticals, and Logistics. Paramatrix, backed by its promoters and employees, possesses extensive knowledge and expertise in Digital Transformation, development of software applications & implementation of technology solutions, covering various platforms and frameworks such as Microsoft.Net, Microsoft SQL, Microsoft Azure Cloud, AWS Cloud, Cross-Platform Mobile Application Development Technologies, Open-Source Technologies (Java, Python etc) and more.To serve customers better, the Company aligned and categorized Digital Transformation Services and Managed Services as its twofocused service line pillars. With a unique blend of domain knowledge, technological expertise, and project managementproficiency, the Company is well-equipped to execute projects. The Companys Software Applications and Technology Solutions (Accelerators) Services can be broadly categorized as Digital Transformation Services and Managed Services. Paramatrix is an IT company

Read More