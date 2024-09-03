Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹96
Prev. Close₹96
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.63
Day's High₹96.5
Day's Low₹96
52 Week's High₹133.1
52 Week's Low₹86.1
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)111.06
P/E32.6
EPS2.96
Divi. Yield59.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.35
0.35
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
26.04
21.64
Net Worth
26.39
21.99
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
27.99
28.36
27.33
24.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
27.99
28.36
27.33
24.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.6
4.96
0.92
1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Paramatrix Technologies Ltd
Summary
Paramatrix Technologies Limited was incorporated as Paramatrix Technologies Private Limited on March 08, 2004 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The status of the Company got converted to Public Limited and Company name changed to Paramatrix Technologies Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the conversion was issued on November 22, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is a ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 certified company. It has served clients in BFSI sector, Retail, Manufacturing, Sports, Pharmaceuticals, and Logistics. Paramatrix, backed by its promoters and employees, possesses extensive knowledge and expertise in Digital Transformation, development of software applications & implementation of technology solutions, covering various platforms and frameworks such as Microsoft.Net, Microsoft SQL, Microsoft Azure Cloud, AWS Cloud, Cross-Platform Mobile Application Development Technologies, Open-Source Technologies (Java, Python etc) and more.To serve customers better, the Company aligned and categorized Digital Transformation Services and Managed Services as its twofocused service line pillars. With a unique blend of domain knowledge, technological expertise, and project managementproficiency, the Company is well-equipped to execute projects. The Companys Software Applications and Technology Solutions (Accelerators) Services can be broadly categorized as Digital Transformation Services and Managed Services. Paramatrix is an IT company
The Paramatrix Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹96.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Paramatrix Technologies Ltd is ₹111.06 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Paramatrix Technologies Ltd is 32.6 and 1.97 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Paramatrix Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Paramatrix Technologies Ltd is ₹86.1 and ₹133.1 as of 02 Jan ‘25
Paramatrix Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -20.12%, 3 Month at -11.47% and 1 Month at -7.30%.
