iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Paramatrix Technologies Ltd Share Price

96.5
(0.52%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open96
  • Day's High96.5
  • 52 Wk High133.1
  • Prev. Close96
  • Day's Low96
  • 52 Wk Low 86.1
  • Turnover (lac)4.63
  • P/E32.6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)111.06
  • Div. Yield59.07
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Paramatrix Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

96

Prev. Close

96

Turnover(Lac.)

4.63

Day's High

96.5

Day's Low

96

52 Week's High

133.1

52 Week's Low

86.1

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

111.06

P/E

32.6

EPS

2.96

Divi. Yield

59.07

Paramatrix Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Paramatrix Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Paramatrix Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:51 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.76%

Non-Promoter- 0.40%

Institutions: 0.40%

Non-Institutions: 44.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Paramatrix Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.35

0.35

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

26.04

21.64

Net Worth

26.39

21.99

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

27.99

28.36

27.33

24.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

27.99

28.36

27.33

24.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.6

4.96

0.92

1

View Annually Results

Paramatrix Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Paramatrix Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Paramatrix Technologies Ltd

Summary

Paramatrix Technologies Limited was incorporated as Paramatrix Technologies Private Limited on March 08, 2004 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The status of the Company got converted to Public Limited and Company name changed to Paramatrix Technologies Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the conversion was issued on November 22, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is a ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 certified company. It has served clients in BFSI sector, Retail, Manufacturing, Sports, Pharmaceuticals, and Logistics. Paramatrix, backed by its promoters and employees, possesses extensive knowledge and expertise in Digital Transformation, development of software applications & implementation of technology solutions, covering various platforms and frameworks such as Microsoft.Net, Microsoft SQL, Microsoft Azure Cloud, AWS Cloud, Cross-Platform Mobile Application Development Technologies, Open-Source Technologies (Java, Python etc) and more.To serve customers better, the Company aligned and categorized Digital Transformation Services and Managed Services as its twofocused service line pillars. With a unique blend of domain knowledge, technological expertise, and project managementproficiency, the Company is well-equipped to execute projects. The Companys Software Applications and Technology Solutions (Accelerators) Services can be broadly categorized as Digital Transformation Services and Managed Services. Paramatrix is an IT company
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Paramatrix Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Paramatrix Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹96.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Paramatrix Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Paramatrix Technologies Ltd is ₹111.06 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Paramatrix Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Paramatrix Technologies Ltd is 32.6 and 1.97 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Paramatrix Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Paramatrix Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Paramatrix Technologies Ltd is ₹86.1 and ₹133.1 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Paramatrix Technologies Ltd?

Paramatrix Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -20.12%, 3 Month at -11.47% and 1 Month at -7.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Paramatrix Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Paramatrix Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.76 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.24 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Paramatrix Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.