Paramatrix Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.35
0.35
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
26.04
21.64
Net Worth
26.39
21.99
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
26.39
21.99
Fixed Assets
1.16
6.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
13.87
5.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.29
0.3
Networking Capital
4.94
1.91
Inventories
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.45
4.52
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.14
2.87
Sundry Creditors
-0.2
-2.2
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.45
-3.28
Cash
6.14
7.78
Total Assets
26.4
21.99
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.