Paramatrix Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

101.9
(10.16%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.35

0.35

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

26.04

21.64

Net Worth

26.39

21.99

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

Total Liabilities

26.39

21.99

Fixed Assets

1.16

6.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

13.87

5.93

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.29

0.3

Networking Capital

4.94

1.91

Inventories

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

5.45

4.52

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.14

2.87

Sundry Creditors

-0.2

-2.2

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.45

-3.28

Cash

6.14

7.78

Total Assets

26.4

21.99

QUICKLINKS FOR Paramatrix Technologies Ltd

