Paramatrix Technologies Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
27.99
28.36
27.33
24.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
27.99
28.36
27.33
24.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.6
4.96
0.92
1
Total Income
28.6
33.32
28.25
25.73
Total Expenditure
22.95
23.59
18.6
18.72
PBIDT
5.65
9.74
9.64
7.01
Interest
0
0
0.03
0.08
PBDT
5.65
9.73
9.61
6.93
Depreciation
0.41
0.59
0.81
0.96
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.12
2.06
1.93
1.52
Deferred Tax
-0.01
0.01
0.09
-0.25
Reported Profit After Tax
4.13
7.08
6.79
4.71
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.13
7.08
6.79
4.71
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.13
7.08
6.79
4.71
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.72
202.16
193.98
134.5
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
8.75
0.35
0.35
0.35
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.18
34.34
35.27
28.34
PBDTM(%)
20.18
34.3
35.16
28.02
PATM(%)
14.75
24.96
24.84
19.04
