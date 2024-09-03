iifl-logo-icon 1
Paramatrix Technologies Ltd Annually Results

99.05
(2.64%)
Jan 8, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

27.99

28.36

27.33

24.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

27.99

28.36

27.33

24.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.6

4.96

0.92

1

Total Income

28.6

33.32

28.25

25.73

Total Expenditure

22.95

23.59

18.6

18.72

PBIDT

5.65

9.74

9.64

7.01

Interest

0

0

0.03

0.08

PBDT

5.65

9.73

9.61

6.93

Depreciation

0.41

0.59

0.81

0.96

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.12

2.06

1.93

1.52

Deferred Tax

-0.01

0.01

0.09

-0.25

Reported Profit After Tax

4.13

7.08

6.79

4.71

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.13

7.08

6.79

4.71

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.13

7.08

6.79

4.71

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.72

202.16

193.98

134.5

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

8.75

0.35

0.35

0.35

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

20.18

34.34

35.27

28.34

PBDTM(%)

20.18

34.3

35.16

28.02

PATM(%)

14.75

24.96

24.84

19.04

