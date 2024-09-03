Paramatrix Technologies Ltd Summary

Paramatrix Technologies Limited was incorporated as Paramatrix Technologies Private Limited on March 08, 2004 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The status of the Company got converted to Public Limited and Company name changed to Paramatrix Technologies Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the conversion was issued on November 22, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is a ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 certified company. It has served clients in BFSI sector, Retail, Manufacturing, Sports, Pharmaceuticals, and Logistics. Paramatrix, backed by its promoters and employees, possesses extensive knowledge and expertise in Digital Transformation, development of software applications & implementation of technology solutions, covering various platforms and frameworks such as Microsoft.Net, Microsoft SQL, Microsoft Azure Cloud, AWS Cloud, Cross-Platform Mobile Application Development Technologies, Open-Source Technologies (Java, Python etc) and more.To serve customers better, the Company aligned and categorized Digital Transformation Services and Managed Services as its twofocused service line pillars. With a unique blend of domain knowledge, technological expertise, and project managementproficiency, the Company is well-equipped to execute projects. The Companys Software Applications and Technology Solutions (Accelerators) Services can be broadly categorized as Digital Transformation Services and Managed Services. Paramatrix is an IT company that specializes in transforming businesses through customized applications, including web, desktop, mobile, real-time, and big data solutions. It provide comprehensive maintenance and support, ensuring consistent application uptime, security, scalability, and optimization. It provide customized software solutions, utilizing the expertise and innovation, to incorporate modern technologies and frameworks that cater to unique needs of industry.In Solution Architecture, the Company design scalable and flexible solutions that prioritize security and compliance. It specialize into database planning, inter-application communication strategies, defining class and interface rules, exploring open-source systems feasibility, recommending suitable frameworks and technologies, and designing general system architecture. In Enterprise Data Management, it offers services designed to streamline data processes, ensure data quality, and facilitate data integration across disparate systems. In realm of Data Analytics, it leverages advanced analytics techniques and cutting-edge technologies to unlock actionable insights from vast and complex datasets. On the contrary, Application Managed Services (AMS) have become essential for businesses seeking efficient management of their software applications. The Company stands at the forefront of Cloud & Data Support Services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions to empower businesses in their digital transformation journey. With a focus on leveraging cloud technologies and optimizing data infrastructure, it enables organizations to maximize value of their IT investments and drive innovation at scale. In Cloud Services, it provides end-to-end support for cloud adoption, migration, and optimization.The Company is proposing Initial Public Offer, aggregating to Rs 33.85 Cr., by issuing 30,76,800 Equity shares, comprising of 27,58,800 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 30.35 Crores and 3,18,000 Equity shares amounting to Rs 3.50 Crores through Offer for sale.