iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

One Point One Solutions Ltd Share Price

51.29
(-5.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open54.69
  • Day's High54.69
  • 52 Wk High77.5
  • Prev. Close54.56
  • Day's Low50.81
  • 52 Wk Low 44.65
  • Turnover (lac)429.47
  • P/E55.11
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value14.89
  • EPS0.99
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,310.17
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

One Point One Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

54.69

Prev. Close

54.56

Turnover(Lac.)

429.47

Day's High

54.69

Day's Low

50.81

52 Week's High

77.5

52 Week's Low

44.65

Book Value

14.89

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,310.17

P/E

55.11

EPS

0.99

Divi. Yield

0

One Point One Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

12 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

One Point One Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

One Point One Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:12 PM
Dec-2024Nov-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.50%

Non-Promoter- 15.70%

Institutions: 15.70%

Non-Institutions: 32.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

One Point One Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

54.23

37.61

37.61

25.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

94.19

14.8

6.27

15.33

Net Worth

148.42

52.41

43.88

40.4

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

101.6

125.08

145.95

115.62

yoy growth (%)

-18.77

-14.3

26.23

27.75

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-71.98

-77.33

-90.3

-64.26

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-20.19

-7.04

10.71

9.77

Depreciation

-26.46

-27.03

-13.34

-7.48

Tax paid

6.73

6.56

-1.85

-1.66

Working capital

-0.31

6.3

-11.94

9.96

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.77

-14.3

26.23

27.75

Op profit growth

-70.94

15.92

25.76

63.74

EBIT growth

-685.45

-83.46

-7.87

26.87

Net profit growth

-29.11

-314.36

9.24

64.5

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

169.76

140.25

131.69

101.6

125.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

169.76

140.25

131.69

101.6

125.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.4

3.99

7.01

7.26

2.03

View Annually Results

One Point One Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT One Point One Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

Akshay Chhabra

E D & Wholetime Director

Akashanand Karnik

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bharat Dighe

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chandrasekher Yerramalli

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arjun Sanjeev Bhatia

Independent Non Exe. Director

SHALINI PRITAMDASANI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by One Point One Solutions Ltd

Summary

One Point One Solutions Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name DSA Learning Systems Private Limited at Mumbai, Maharashtra on May 30, 2008. The name of the Company was changed to One Point One Solutions Private Limited on December 17, 2013. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to One Point One Solutions Limited on October 09, 2017.Akshay Chhabra and Tech Worldwide Support Private Limited are the promoters of the Company. Initial Subscribers to the Memorandum of Association transferred their entire shareholding to Arjun Bhatia and Akashanand Karnik on January 07, 2014 in the ratio of 66.40% and 33.60% respectively. Further, Akshay Chhabra acquired entire shares from Arjun Bhatia pursuant to invocation of pledge agreement dated July 24, 2015. Subsequently, the Company allotted 5,00,000 equity shares to Tech Worldwide Support Private Limited on March 27, 2017. One Point One Solutions is an ISO/IEC27001: 2013 and ISO 9001: 2008 certified by LL-C (Certification) Czech Republic s.r.o, is provider of Business Process Management Services. The Company provide services in various industries namely, Telecommunication, BFSI, Travel, Manufacturing, E-commerce etc. The Tailor made solutions of the company offers customized engagement models to facilitate the ease of doing their business.At present, the Company is engaged in providing Business Process Management Services Company, offering servi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the One Point One Solutions Ltd share price today?

The One Point One Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹51.29 today.

What is the Market Cap of One Point One Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of One Point One Solutions Ltd is ₹1310.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of One Point One Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of One Point One Solutions Ltd is 55.11 and 3.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of One Point One Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a One Point One Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of One Point One Solutions Ltd is ₹44.65 and ₹77.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of One Point One Solutions Ltd?

One Point One Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 90.94%, 3 Years at 69.27%, 1 Year at 0.76%, 6 Month at -22.83%, 3 Month at -19.98% and 1 Month at -7.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of One Point One Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of One Point One Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.50 %
Institutions - 15.71 %
Public - 32.79 %

QUICKLINKS FOR One Point One Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.