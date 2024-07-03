Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹54.69
Prev. Close₹54.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹429.47
Day's High₹54.69
Day's Low₹50.81
52 Week's High₹77.5
52 Week's Low₹44.65
Book Value₹14.89
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,310.17
P/E55.11
EPS0.99
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
54.23
37.61
37.61
25.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
94.19
14.8
6.27
15.33
Net Worth
148.42
52.41
43.88
40.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
101.6
125.08
145.95
115.62
yoy growth (%)
-18.77
-14.3
26.23
27.75
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-71.98
-77.33
-90.3
-64.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-20.19
-7.04
10.71
9.77
Depreciation
-26.46
-27.03
-13.34
-7.48
Tax paid
6.73
6.56
-1.85
-1.66
Working capital
-0.31
6.3
-11.94
9.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.77
-14.3
26.23
27.75
Op profit growth
-70.94
15.92
25.76
63.74
EBIT growth
-685.45
-83.46
-7.87
26.87
Net profit growth
-29.11
-314.36
9.24
64.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
169.76
140.25
131.69
101.6
125.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
169.76
140.25
131.69
101.6
125.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.4
3.99
7.01
7.26
2.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
Akshay Chhabra
E D & Wholetime Director
Akashanand Karnik
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bharat Dighe
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chandrasekher Yerramalli
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arjun Sanjeev Bhatia
Independent Non Exe. Director
SHALINI PRITAMDASANI
Reports by One Point One Solutions Ltd
Summary
One Point One Solutions Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name DSA Learning Systems Private Limited at Mumbai, Maharashtra on May 30, 2008. The name of the Company was changed to One Point One Solutions Private Limited on December 17, 2013. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to One Point One Solutions Limited on October 09, 2017.Akshay Chhabra and Tech Worldwide Support Private Limited are the promoters of the Company. Initial Subscribers to the Memorandum of Association transferred their entire shareholding to Arjun Bhatia and Akashanand Karnik on January 07, 2014 in the ratio of 66.40% and 33.60% respectively. Further, Akshay Chhabra acquired entire shares from Arjun Bhatia pursuant to invocation of pledge agreement dated July 24, 2015. Subsequently, the Company allotted 5,00,000 equity shares to Tech Worldwide Support Private Limited on March 27, 2017. One Point One Solutions is an ISO/IEC27001: 2013 and ISO 9001: 2008 certified by LL-C (Certification) Czech Republic s.r.o, is provider of Business Process Management Services. The Company provide services in various industries namely, Telecommunication, BFSI, Travel, Manufacturing, E-commerce etc. The Tailor made solutions of the company offers customized engagement models to facilitate the ease of doing their business.At present, the Company is engaged in providing Business Process Management Services Company, offering servi
Read More
The One Point One Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹51.29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of One Point One Solutions Ltd is ₹1310.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of One Point One Solutions Ltd is 55.11 and 3.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a One Point One Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of One Point One Solutions Ltd is ₹44.65 and ₹77.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
One Point One Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 90.94%, 3 Years at 69.27%, 1 Year at 0.76%, 6 Month at -22.83%, 3 Month at -19.98% and 1 Month at -7.70%.
