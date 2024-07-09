One Point One Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on July 18, 2024 One Point One Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on July 18, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024) One Point One Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on July 18, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/07/2024) One Point One Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 18, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024) One Point One Solutions Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 18, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/07/2024)