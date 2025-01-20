iifl-logo-icon 1
One Point One Solutions Ltd Key Ratios

61.11
(0.46%)
Jan 20, 2025

One Point One Solutions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.77

-18.08

26.22

26.25

Op profit growth

-71.25

-3.11

18.61

49.1

EBIT growth

-1,151.13

-91.36

-11.29

15.47

Net profit growth

-29.07

-297.1

5.59

44.17

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.82

22.12

18.7

19.9

EBIT margin

-11.37

0.87

8.33

11.85

Net profit margin

-13.71

-15.7

6.52

7.8

RoCE

-10.76

0.91

15.86

23.43

RoNW

-6.91

-7.29

3.43

5.53

RoA

-3.24

-4.1

3.1

3.85

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-5.56

-7.84

6.03

5.65

Dividend per share

0

0

0.1

0.5

Cash EPS

-16.23

-19.24

-3.51

-0.26

Book value per share

17.3

22.87

46.25

40.61

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.31

-0.22

0.81

1.08

P/CEPS

-0.1

-0.09

-1.39

-22.86

P/B

0.09

0.07

0.1

0.15

EV/EBIDTA

11.92

8.57

16.42

23.64

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

8.85

Tax payout

-33.09

-85.38

-17.75

-19.31

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

96.78

86.57

78.87

82.25

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-54.85

-67.04

-47.17

-30.15

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.24

-0.12

-21.1

-5.42

Net debt / equity

0.42

1.57

0.1

-0.05

Net debt / op. profit

2.31

3.26

0.27

-0.15

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-71.09

-62.25

-59.98

-53.61

Other costs

-21.07

-15.62

-21.3

-26.48

One Point One Solutions Ltd

