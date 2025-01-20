Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.77
-18.08
26.22
26.25
Op profit growth
-71.25
-3.11
18.61
49.1
EBIT growth
-1,151.13
-91.36
-11.29
15.47
Net profit growth
-29.07
-297.1
5.59
44.17
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.82
22.12
18.7
19.9
EBIT margin
-11.37
0.87
8.33
11.85
Net profit margin
-13.71
-15.7
6.52
7.8
RoCE
-10.76
0.91
15.86
23.43
RoNW
-6.91
-7.29
3.43
5.53
RoA
-3.24
-4.1
3.1
3.85
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-5.56
-7.84
6.03
5.65
Dividend per share
0
0
0.1
0.5
Cash EPS
-16.23
-19.24
-3.51
-0.26
Book value per share
17.3
22.87
46.25
40.61
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.31
-0.22
0.81
1.08
P/CEPS
-0.1
-0.09
-1.39
-22.86
P/B
0.09
0.07
0.1
0.15
EV/EBIDTA
11.92
8.57
16.42
23.64
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
8.85
Tax payout
-33.09
-85.38
-17.75
-19.31
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
96.78
86.57
78.87
82.25
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-54.85
-67.04
-47.17
-30.15
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.24
-0.12
-21.1
-5.42
Net debt / equity
0.42
1.57
0.1
-0.05
Net debt / op. profit
2.31
3.26
0.27
-0.15
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-71.09
-62.25
-59.98
-53.61
Other costs
-21.07
-15.62
-21.3
-26.48
