One Point One Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

53.46
(1.08%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:49:44 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

54.23

37.61

37.61

25.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

94.19

14.8

6.27

15.33

Net Worth

148.42

52.41

43.88

40.4

Minority Interest

Debt

54.96

58.6

53.22

99.72

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.18

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

204.56

111.01

97.1

140.12

Fixed Assets

86.13

67.57

61.18

106.54

Intangible Assets

Investments

76.9

0.5

0.5

0.5

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1

7.09

10.67

12.57

Networking Capital

34.65

33.4

22.87

18.69

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

54.61

38.82

25.34

26.78

Debtor Days

96.2

Other Current Assets

19.86

18.57

18.9

18.35

Sundry Creditors

-11.76

-11.9

-10.94

-14.15

Creditor Days

50.83

Other Current Liabilities

-28.06

-12.09

-10.43

-12.29

Cash

5.86

2.45

1.88

1.82

Total Assets

204.54

111.01

97.1

140.12

