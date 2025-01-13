One Point One Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
54.23
37.61
37.61
25.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
94.19
14.8
6.27
15.33
Net Worth
148.42
52.41
43.88
40.4
Minority Interest
Debt
54.96
58.6
53.22
99.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.18
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
204.56
111.01
97.1
140.12
Fixed Assets
86.13
67.57
61.18
106.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
76.9
0.5
0.5
0.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1
7.09
10.67
12.57
Networking Capital
34.65
33.4
22.87
18.69
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
54.61
38.82
25.34
26.78
Debtor Days
96.2
Other Current Assets
19.86
18.57
18.9
18.35
Sundry Creditors
-11.76
-11.9
-10.94
-14.15
Creditor Days
50.83
Other Current Liabilities
-28.06
-12.09
-10.43
-12.29
Cash
5.86
2.45
1.88
1.82
Total Assets
204.54
111.01
97.1
140.12
