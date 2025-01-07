iifl-logo-icon 1
One Point One Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

58.75
(14.54%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:20 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

101.6

125.08

145.95

115.62

yoy growth (%)

-18.77

-14.3

26.23

27.75

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-71.98

-77.33

-90.3

-64.26

As % of sales

70.84

61.82

61.86

55.58

Other costs

-21.32

-19.2

-31.03

-31.77

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.98

15.35

21.26

27.48

Operating profit

8.29

28.54

24.62

19.58

OPM

8.16

22.82

16.87

16.93

Depreciation

-26.46

-27.03

-13.34

-7.48

Interest expense

-9.26

-8.91

-0.56

-2.47

Other income

7.25

0.35

0

0.15

Profit before tax

-20.19

-7.04

10.71

9.77

Taxes

6.73

6.56

-1.85

-1.66

Tax rate

-33.34

-93.08

-17.35

-17.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-13.45

-0.48

8.85

8.1

Exceptional items

0

-18.49

0

0

Net profit

-13.45

-18.98

8.85

8.1

yoy growth (%)

-29.11

-314.36

9.24

64.5

NPM

-13.24

-15.17

6.06

7.01

