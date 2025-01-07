Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
101.6
125.08
145.95
115.62
yoy growth (%)
-18.77
-14.3
26.23
27.75
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-71.98
-77.33
-90.3
-64.26
As % of sales
70.84
61.82
61.86
55.58
Other costs
-21.32
-19.2
-31.03
-31.77
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.98
15.35
21.26
27.48
Operating profit
8.29
28.54
24.62
19.58
OPM
8.16
22.82
16.87
16.93
Depreciation
-26.46
-27.03
-13.34
-7.48
Interest expense
-9.26
-8.91
-0.56
-2.47
Other income
7.25
0.35
0
0.15
Profit before tax
-20.19
-7.04
10.71
9.77
Taxes
6.73
6.56
-1.85
-1.66
Tax rate
-33.34
-93.08
-17.35
-17.07
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-13.45
-0.48
8.85
8.1
Exceptional items
0
-18.49
0
0
Net profit
-13.45
-18.98
8.85
8.1
yoy growth (%)
-29.11
-314.36
9.24
64.5
NPM
-13.24
-15.17
6.06
7.01
