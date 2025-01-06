iifl-logo-icon 1
One Point One Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

51.29
(-5.99%)
Jan 6, 2025

One Point One FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-20.19

-7.04

10.71

9.77

Depreciation

-26.46

-27.03

-13.34

-7.48

Tax paid

6.73

6.56

-1.85

-1.66

Working capital

-0.31

6.3

-11.94

9.96

Other operating items

Operating

-40.23

-21.22

-16.42

10.58

Capital expenditure

-8.72

88.54

24.26

22.26

Free cash flow

-48.95

67.31

7.83

32.84

Equity raised

57.6

112.62

95.75

70.47

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

166.51

84.23

10.19

11.7

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

175.16

264.16

113.77

115.01

