One Point One Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-20.19
-7.04
10.71
9.77
Depreciation
-26.46
-27.03
-13.34
-7.48
Tax paid
6.73
6.56
-1.85
-1.66
Working capital
-0.31
6.3
-11.94
9.96
Other operating items
Operating
-40.23
-21.22
-16.42
10.58
Capital expenditure
-8.72
88.54
24.26
22.26
Free cash flow
-48.95
67.31
7.83
32.84
Equity raised
57.6
112.62
95.75
70.47
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
166.51
84.23
10.19
11.7
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
175.16
264.16
113.77
115.01
