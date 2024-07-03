One Point One Solutions Ltd Summary

One Point One Solutions Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name DSA Learning Systems Private Limited at Mumbai, Maharashtra on May 30, 2008. The name of the Company was changed to One Point One Solutions Private Limited on December 17, 2013. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to One Point One Solutions Limited on October 09, 2017.Akshay Chhabra and Tech Worldwide Support Private Limited are the promoters of the Company. Initial Subscribers to the Memorandum of Association transferred their entire shareholding to Arjun Bhatia and Akashanand Karnik on January 07, 2014 in the ratio of 66.40% and 33.60% respectively. Further, Akshay Chhabra acquired entire shares from Arjun Bhatia pursuant to invocation of pledge agreement dated July 24, 2015. Subsequently, the Company allotted 5,00,000 equity shares to Tech Worldwide Support Private Limited on March 27, 2017. One Point One Solutions is an ISO/IEC27001: 2013 and ISO 9001: 2008 certified by LL-C (Certification) Czech Republic s.r.o, is provider of Business Process Management Services. The Company provide services in various industries namely, Telecommunication, BFSI, Travel, Manufacturing, E-commerce etc. The Tailor made solutions of the company offers customized engagement models to facilitate the ease of doing their business.At present, the Company is engaged in providing Business Process Management Services Company, offering services for Enrichment & Process Management Service, Skill Development, Training Program. Apart from this, it is mainly engaged in outsourcing services which includes Inbound and Outbound Call, Back Office/Transaction Processing, Data Management services and Business Analytics. The Company has entered into agreements with various companies across various industries such as Bharti Airtel Limited, Videocon d2h Limited, Baroda Pioneer Asset Management Company Limited, Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd, LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Limited, Shop CJ Network India Private Limited, Wonderchef Home Appliances Private Limited. Its service ranges from Data management and Business Analytics, Integrated Telephony Management, Customer Relationship Management, Sales Management, Document Management, Payment Gateway Management, Order Booking Management and IVR Solutions Management.The Company came up with an Initial Public Offer of issuing 66,24,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 44.38 Crores.