One Point One Solutions Ltd Board Meeting

59.74
(7.68%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:19:58 PM

One Point One CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting22 Dec 202412 Dec 2024
One Point One Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Circular Resolution passed by the Board of Directors on December 12, 2024.
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
ONE POINT ONE SOLUTIONS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 12-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. One Point One Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters One Point One Solutions Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. One Point One Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting26 Jun 202420 Jun 2024
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters In furtherance to the prior intimation made by the Company under Regulation 29 of the SEBI Listing Regulations on Thursday, June 20, 2024, & Monday, June 24, 2024, and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors ( the Board ) of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, has, inter-alia, considered and approved as enclosed (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/06/2024)
Board Meeting15 May 20249 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters One Point One Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on May 15, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024)
Board Meeting22 Feb 202420 Feb 2024
To consider other business matters - approval for execution of Share Purchase Agreement One Point One Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of Board meeting held on February 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 22.02.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters One Point One Solutions Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. One Point One Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding OUTCOME of Board meeting held on February 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 09.02.2024)

