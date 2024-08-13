The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adroit Infotech Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adroit Infotech Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹4.05 and ₹9.39 as of 13 Nov ‘24