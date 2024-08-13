Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹7.18
Prev. Close₹7.18
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.74
Day's High₹8.24
Day's Low₹6.3
52 Week's High₹9.39
52 Week's Low₹4.05
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.73
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
The Adroit Infotech Ltd Partly Paidup shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6.42 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adroit Infotech Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹18.73 Cr. as of 13 Nov ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Adroit Infotech Ltd Partly Paidup is 0 and 1.06 as of 13 Nov ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adroit Infotech Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adroit Infotech Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹4.05 and ₹9.39 as of 13 Nov ‘24
Adroit Infotech Ltd Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 49.30%, 6 Month at -31.63%, 3 Month at 28.40% and 1 Month at -12.89%.
