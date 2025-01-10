Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,206.3
|31.8
|15,37,162.57
|11,832
|1.72
|53,883
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,928.45
|29.32
|8,09,609.45
|6,813
|2.36
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,792.25
|41.35
|4,95,488.11
|3,526
|2.85
|13,274
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
288.05
|32.04
|3,06,277.46
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,978.8
|37.96
|1,72,913.72
|1,220.2
|1.11
|9,104.6
|684.3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.