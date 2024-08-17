iifl-logo-icon 1
Taksheel Solutions Ltd Share Price

3.85
(0.00%)
Sep 16, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Taksheel Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

3.9

Prev. Close

3.85

Turnover(Lac.)

1.7

Day's High

4

Day's Low

3.7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.41

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Taksheel Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Taksheel Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Taksheel Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:08 AM
Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.31%

Foreign: 42.31%

Indian: 5.03%

Non-Promoter- 52.65%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 52.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Taksheel Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

21.85

21.85

21.85

21.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

150.69

156.47

161.71

166.33

Net Worth

172.54

178.32

183.56

188.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

172.14

147.26

yoy growth (%)

16.89

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-2.08

-1.4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

16.64

27.41

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.06

Tax paid

-3.3

0

Working capital

104.91

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.89

Op profit growth

-41.73

EBIT growth

-30.04

Net profit growth

-51.35

No Record Found

Taksheel Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Taksheel Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

RAMA SWAMY KUCHANA

Managing Director

PAVAN KUMAR KUCHANA

Additional Director

GURRAM KALYANI

Additional Director

CAMALA POORNA ANAND

Additional Director

KODARI SWETHA

Additional Director

GURRAM VEERANJANEYULU

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Taksheel Solutions Ltd

Summary

Taksheel Solutions Ltd is a 100% EOU and ISO 9001: 2008 certified company. The company is comprehensive IT Solution Company focused on providing products and services for the companies engaged in financial services industry & Telecom, which are driven by technology all over the world. The company is headquartered in Hyderabad, with an office in North America.The companys solutions/services, in general technical areas, include Wealth Management Solutions, Telecom Solutions, Application Development & Maintenance, Data Warehousing & Business Intelligence and Offshore Outsourcing. Taksheel Solutions Ltd was incorporated on September 23, 1999 as IBSS Techno-Park Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad. The company was established with a vision of simplifying Information Technology for business. In the year 2000, the company expanded their activities to support US operations. Also, they set up a 150-seat capacity center at Hyderabad.In the year 2001, the company entered into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Sector. In the year 2003, they received ISO 9001:2000 certification. In the year 2005, the company acquired 100% shareholding in International Business Software Solutions (IBSS) Inc., New Jersey, an IT and ITES Solutions providers and thus International Business Software Solutions (IBSS) Inc became the wholly owned subsidiary of the company.In November 29, 2006, the name of the company was changed from IBSS Techno-Park Pvt Ltd to Taksheel Solutions Pvt Ltd. In December 28, 2006, th
