SectorIT - Software
Open₹3.9
Prev. Close₹3.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.7
Day's High₹4
Day's Low₹3.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.41
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
21.85
21.85
21.85
21.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
150.69
156.47
161.71
166.33
Net Worth
172.54
178.32
183.56
188.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
172.14
147.26
yoy growth (%)
16.89
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-2.08
-1.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
16.64
27.41
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.06
Tax paid
-3.3
0
Working capital
104.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.89
Op profit growth
-41.73
EBIT growth
-30.04
Net profit growth
-51.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
RAMA SWAMY KUCHANA
Managing Director
PAVAN KUMAR KUCHANA
Additional Director
GURRAM KALYANI
Additional Director
CAMALA POORNA ANAND
Additional Director
KODARI SWETHA
Additional Director
GURRAM VEERANJANEYULU
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Taksheel Solutions Ltd
Summary
Taksheel Solutions Ltd is a 100% EOU and ISO 9001: 2008 certified company. The company is comprehensive IT Solution Company focused on providing products and services for the companies engaged in financial services industry & Telecom, which are driven by technology all over the world. The company is headquartered in Hyderabad, with an office in North America.The companys solutions/services, in general technical areas, include Wealth Management Solutions, Telecom Solutions, Application Development & Maintenance, Data Warehousing & Business Intelligence and Offshore Outsourcing. Taksheel Solutions Ltd was incorporated on September 23, 1999 as IBSS Techno-Park Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad. The company was established with a vision of simplifying Information Technology for business. In the year 2000, the company expanded their activities to support US operations. Also, they set up a 150-seat capacity center at Hyderabad.In the year 2001, the company entered into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Sector. In the year 2003, they received ISO 9001:2000 certification. In the year 2005, the company acquired 100% shareholding in International Business Software Solutions (IBSS) Inc., New Jersey, an IT and ITES Solutions providers and thus International Business Software Solutions (IBSS) Inc became the wholly owned subsidiary of the company.In November 29, 2006, the name of the company was changed from IBSS Techno-Park Pvt Ltd to Taksheel Solutions Pvt Ltd. In December 28, 2006, th
Read More
