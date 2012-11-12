Taksheel Solutions Ltd Share Price directors Report
TAKSHEEL SOLUTIONS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
DIRECTORS REPORT
To
The Members,
Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the THIRTEENTH ANNUAL REPORT on
the business and operations of the Company together with the Audited
Accounts for the year ended 31st March 2012.The Revenues of the Company was
Rs.172.14 Crores during the year under review.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
A summary of the financial performance of your Company for the Financial
year ended March 31, 2012 is as under:
Sr. Particulars 2011-12 2010-11
No.
1. Revenue from operations 17214.51 14726.37
2. Expenses 15488.00 11763.03
3. EBIDTA 1726.51 2963.34
4. Depreciation & Amortization 7.31 6.95
5. Finance Charges 309.58 80.57
6. Other Income 255.07 (134.22)
7. Profit from ordinary activities Before Tax 1664.69 2741.60
8. Provision for Tax 330.98 -
9. Profit After Tax 1333.71 2741.60
REVIEW OF OPERATIONS
The Revenue of our Company in the Financial Year 2011-12 was Rs. 17214.51
Lacs as compared to Rs. 14726.37 Lacs in the Financial Year 2010-11. On an
annualized basis, there has been increase of 16.89 % in the Financial Year
2011-12.
The PBT of our company has decreased from Rs. 2741.60 Lacs in the FY 2010-
11 to Rs. 1664.69 Lacs in the FY 2011-12. The Profit before Tax as
percentage of Sales has decreased to 9.67% as compared to 18.62% in
previous year. During the financial year 2011-12, the company has
experienced a stable growth in top line with decrease in margins due to
increasing costs because of depreciation of rupee vis-a-vis US
dollar, increased competition and other global macro economic variables
influencing global markets scenario.
A detailed discussion on the results of the operations and the financial
position is included in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report
section placed at Annexure - II.
UTILIZATION OF FUNDS THROUGH IPO/FUTURE PLANS
The Company has raised funds from the public through IPO in the year
under review . The Company had issued Prospectus dated 10th October,2011
for raising funds through the Initial Public Offer(IPO)/Issue of equity
shares. Accordingly, the Company had made the IPO through 100% Book
building route and raised Rs. 8250 Lacs by issuing 55,00,000 Equity Shares
of Rs.10 each of the Company for cash at a price of Rs. 150 per Equity
share(including Securities Premium of Rs. 140 per Equity share).The total
proceeds of IPO were planned with certain objects ,as more particularly
stated and described under section titled Objects of the Issue on Page 36
of the Prospectus, as were considered appropriate and necessary by the
management at that point of time and as detailed hereunder:-
S. Particulars Planned as per Utilization upto Balance pending
No. Prospectus 31 March,2012 Utilisation
Variations
1. Setting up a new SEZ
development center at
Hyderabad 914.83 - 914.83
2. Setting up a new SEZ
development center at
Warangal 865.64 - 865.64
3. Acquisition and other
strategic initiatives 2,200.00 - 2,200.00
4. Financing Incremental
working capital 1,280.00 1,032.73 247.27
5. General Corporate
Purpose 2,411.18 3,956.00 (1,544.82)
6. Public Issue Expenses 578.35 406.28 172.07
7. Investments (ICDs
and Fixed Deposits) - 2,800.00 (2,800.00)
8. Balance with Banks - 54.99 (54.99)
Total 8,250.00 8,250.00
The company has utilized Rs. 2300.00 lakhs of investments as above for
acquisition of GRC business of Rs. 2400.00laks in May 2012. There are
deviations in utilization of funds as explained as above due to shift in
focus and other prudent financial considerations.
The equity shares of the Company got listed and admitted to dealings on the
Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd and National Stock Exchange Ltd with effect from
19(th) October,2011. The issued, subscribed and paid up equity share
capital of your company as on March 31, 2012 stood at Rs. 218,521,070/-
comprising of 21,852,107 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.
The Company already has presence in India and US. We propose to expand our
operations in Asia-Pacific markets and Middle Eastern countries.
SEBIs AD INTERIM ORDER dated 28th December, 2011
SEBI issued an ad interim ex-parte order dated 28(th) December 2011. Your
company filed a response to the SEBI order vide its letter dated 4(th)
Jan,2012. Subsequently, the Company has filed its detailed reply on12th
September, 2012. The matter is pending.
STRATEGIC ACQUISITIONS AND DEVELOPMENTS
We have acquired GRC (Governing,Risk and Compliance) business in May 2012
as it supplements and supports existing business of Wealth Management
Solutions and provides synergestic advantages through seamless integration.
We will continue to explore opportunities for acquisitions or joint
ventures or alliances that leverage on the existing service offerings,
cater to new client relationships or give us a presence in complementary
markets.
WARANGAL DEVELOPMENT CENTER
Company has operationalised a development center at Warangal, a tier II
city.The company could provide employment to nearly 100 people. Further,
expansion of facilities at the center are on the anvil.
DIVIDEND
Your Directors recommend no dividend for the year under consideration. In
order to conserve the capital base to meet the increased business
operations of the company and to conserve cash outgo, the Board recommends
that it would be in the best interests of the Shareholders of the Company
that the distributable/disposable profits of the Company for the year be
retained/ ploughed back into business for huge expansion plans.
EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION SCHEME
Pursuant to the provisions of Guideline 12 of the Securities and Exchange
Board of India( Employee Stock Option Scheme and Employee Stock Purchase
Scheme) Guidelines,1999, as amended, the details of stock options under
IBSS Techno Park Pvt Ltd ESOS ,2006 are as under:
equity shares of face
value Rs.10/- each
Approved options - 8,00,000
Options granted - 3,20,000
Options lapsed - 2,70,000
Options exercised - Nil.
Total Number of options
in force - 50,000
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
Your Company is committed to good corporate governance practices.The
Companys philosophy on Corporate Governance is included under the Annexure
I to this Report as per clause 49 of the Listing Agreement.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OUTLOOK AND NEW INITIATIVES
Management Discussion and Analysis as stipulated in Clause 49 of the
Listing Agreement is included under Annexure II to this Report.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
In terms of provisions of Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956 as
amended your Directors confirm that:
1. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting
standards have been followed ;
2. They have, in the selection of the Accounting Policies, consulted the
Statutory and Internal Auditors and have applied them consistently and made
judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give true
and fair view of the state of affairs for the Company at the end of the
profit and Loss of the Company for that period;
3. They have taken proper and sufficient care to the best of their
knowledge and ability for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in
accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act,1956, for safeguarding
the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other
irregularities;
4. They have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.
REPLY TO AUDITORS OBSERVATIONS PURSUANT TO SEC 217(3) OF THE COMPANIES
ACT,1956
The Board has duly reviewed the qualifications by auditor in its Auditors
Report vide clause 3 and annexure to the auditors report vide clause XX
pertaining to Note No. 34(a),(b),(c) and (d) of notes to financial
statements as below: 3 a) Relating to Utilization of IPO Proceeds:
* The company has raised an amount of Rs. 82,50,00,000/- through Initial
Public Offer (IPO) which was subscribed by the public between 29-09-2011 to
04-10-2011. On the receipts of such IPO proceeds, company was under an
obligation to utilize the proceeds as per the prospectus filed before SEBI.
The SEBI had carried out an Investigation on the issue of utilization of
IPO proceeds. During the course of investigation, the SEBI has come to a
prima facie conclusion that the proceeds of the IPO were utilized for the
objects other than the objects mentioned in the Prospectus.
* b) SEBI Order relating to Operative Instructions :
* Vide Order No. WTM/PS/IVD/ID8/43/Dec/2011 dated 28th December, 2011, SEBI
has directed the company and directors in the following ways:
* (i) The Company is prohibited from raising any further capital, in any
manner whatsoever, till further directions.
* (ii) The Company and its directors are prohibited from buying, selling or
dealing in securities in any manner whatsoever, till further directions.
* c) SEBI Order relating to Calling back of IPO funds:
* Vide Order No. WTM/PS/IVD/ID8/43/Dec/2011 dated 28th December, 2011, SEBI
has directed the company in the following ways: * a) To call back the ICD
placed with Silverpoint Infratech Limited amounting to Rs. 23 Crores and
place the proceeds in an interest bearing escrow bank account opened with a
scheduled commercial bank, till further directions. 3 b) Proceeds of IPO
invested by the company in the India bulls Mutual Fund-Liquid Fund;
amounting to Rs. 5 Crores; shall also be redeemed and transferred to the
said escrow account, till further directions.
* c) In addition, the Company shall deposit the proceeds of IPO still
remaining with it; as on the date of this Order; in the said escrow
account, till further directions. The confirmation for the same should be
given to stock exchanges where the company is listed; within 7days from the
date of this Order.
* d) SEBI Vide Order No. WTM/PS/IVD/ID8/43/Dec/2011 dated 28th December,
2011 has made certain observations on matters relating to disclosures etc.
The company has filed its reply to SEBI Order No.
WTM/PS/IVD/ID8/43/Dec/2011 dated 28th December, 2011 on 04th January 2012
by stating its stand to the SEBI Order. Subsequently, the company has
filed its detailed reply on 12th September, 2012 by submitting its
clarifications/explanations to the SEBI order.
The matter is pending and the company is expecting a favourable outcome in
the matter.
FIXED DEPOSITS
During the period under review, your Company has not accepted any Deposits
within the meaning of Section 58A of the Companies Act, 1956, and the rules
framed thereunder.
DIRECTORS
During the year under review Mr. N V Ramana, Mr.Vijay Kumar Devarakonda and
Mr.Pramod Chada resigned as directors w.e.f. February 13, 2012. The Company
places on record its appreciation for the excellent services rendered by
the directors during their tenure.
Mr. Narender Sirumalla and Mr.Ravi Kumar Bijjala were appointed as
additional directors w.e.f from 13(th) February,2012 and they were
regularized in Extra ordinary General Meeting held on 21st March 2012.
In accordance with the provisions of Section 256 of the Companies Act, 1956
and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Ramaswamy Kuchana,
director of the Company, retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General
Meeting and being eligible, offer himself for re-appointment.
STATUTORY AUDITORS
P.Murali & Co., Chartered Accountants, the retiring Statutory Auditors of
your Company expressed their willingness to continue as Statutory Auditors,
if re-appointed at the ensuing Annual General Meeting to hold the office
until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting. The Company has
received from the Statutory Auditors a certificate to this effect that
their appointment if made, would be within the prescribed limit under
Section 224 (1B) of the Companies Act, 1956.
PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES
No employees are covered under Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956
read with Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules 1975.
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS
AND OUT GO
The Information required under Section 217 (1)(e) of the Companies Act,
1956 read with Companies (Disclosure of particulars in the Report of Board
of Directors)Rules, 1988 regarding conservation of Energy, technology
absorption and foreign Exchange earnings and outgo is set out in Annexure
III annexed hereto and forms part of this Report.
For and on behalf of the Board
Sd/-
Date : 12.11.2012 Pavan Kumar Kuchana
Place: Hyderabad Chairman & Managing Director
ANNEXURE-II
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT
The Management of Taksheel Solutions Limited presents the analysis of
performance of the Company for the year 2011-12 and its outlook for the
future.
Business overview, Development and Opportunities Outlook
The changing demand outlook, customer conversations and requirements acted
as a driver to build in greater efficiencies and flexibility within the
service delivery and the business models - one which is here to stay 2012
was also instrumental for more ways than one for the industry. While the
industry displayed tenacity and resilience, it also commenced its journey
to achieve its aspirations in view of the altered landscape. It commenced
working on its agenda to diversify beyond core offerings and markets
through new business and pricing models, specialises to provide end-to-end
service offerings with deeper penetration across verticals transform the
process delivery through re-engineering and enabling technology, innovate
through research and development and drive inclusive growth in India by
developing targeted solutions for the domestic market. All these measures,
along with Indias game changing value proposition have helped India widen
its leadership position in the global sourcing market. The advent of 2012
has signalled the revival of outsourcing within core markets, along with
the emerging markets increasingly adopting outsourcing for enhanced
competitiveness. Key demand indicators in the last two quarters such as
increased deal flow, volume growth, stable pricing, and faster decision
making has made the industry post good results. Though full recovery is
expected in another two quarters, development of new growth levers,
improved efficiency and changing demand outlook signifies early signs of
recovery.
Business Strategy
TSL seek to further enhance our position as a leading provider of
integrated IT Solutions and Services, to achieve this goal we seek to:
Focus on Wealth Management Solutions (WMS)
Your Company will continue to strongly focus on our main strength WMS, as
it is one of the growing and evolving segments. We are adopting proactive
target marketing for gaining market share in the Wealth Management
Solutions market. Our solutions help WMS providers distribute investment
products, provide advice and enhance their services. The solution is
scalable and addresses all compliance requirements. It delivers customized
and adaptive solutions for service providers having clients from the mass
affluent to the High Net worth and covers the full spectrum of investment
processes of Brokerages, Banks, Insurance Firms and other Wealth Management
providers. Our solutions address account/data aggregation, online
collaboration and workflow-based functionalities.
Focus on Telecom products & Solutions.
Your Company is majorly focused on providing customized solution in the
area of Enterprise IP-Telephony, Unified Messaging System, Carrier Grade
Solutions for wholesale retail clients over VOIP, VOIP Integrated Wireless
solutions, IVRS, Voice Loggers, Video Conferencing, Network Monitoring &
Management, Data Security Solutions. Our products range covers Analog,
Digital & GSM PCI telephony Interface cards, Multi-functional IP Phones
(Basic Executive and Advanced), Analog and GSM Channel banks. We are one
stop shop providing complete range of telecom products required from SOHO
office to Mid-Range and Large corporates.
Growing our business through expand service offerings like BPO, KPO
After concentrating on our core business activities for the last 11 years
we are planning to expand our business through providing captive BPO and
KPO offerings in Financial Services and Telecom areas. We have received
requests from our existing and satisfied customers to provide this service.
We expect these to materialize in the near future.
Governance,Risk and Compliance business:
The company has acquired Governance,Risk and Compliance in May2012. As
part of GRC, Taksheel helps the client to design & implement:
* Corporate governance structures and processes
* Risk management systems aligned to strategic priorities
* Business Assurance processes geared to provide independent and objective
assurance on key business risks
* processes and internal control systems that are suitable to address
emerging business challenges
* Framework to foster compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.
* Framework for contract authoring & management
Geographical expansion
TSL is in the process of expanding our operations and we have recently
started our operations from Warangal Development Center. We already have
our presence in India and New Jersey. We propose to expand our operations
in Asia-Pacific markets and Middle Eastern countries.
Inorganic Growth
TSL will continue to explore opportunities for acquisitions or joint
ventures or alliances that leverage on the existing service offerings,
cater to new client relationships or give us a presence in complementary
markets. We will pursue strategic acquisitions and other inorganic
initiatives that will strengthen our competitive position as well as drive
profitable revenue growth.
Invest in Our People and Culture
As a people-based business, we continue to invest in the development of our
professionals and to provide them with entrepreneurial opportunities and
career development and advancement. Our technology, business consulting and
project management councils ensure that each client team learns best
practices being developed across our company and our recognition program
rewards teams for implementing those practices. We believe these results in
a team of motivated professionals armed with the ability to deliver high-
quality and high-value services for our clients.
INORGANIC GROWTH
The Company is consciously following a strategy of organic and inorganic
growth. Since inception we have made the following Acquisitions:
Year of Name of Acquired Nature of Business
Acquis- Company
ition
2005 We have acquired 100% Wealth Management & IT Solutions to
Equity in IBSS Inc Financial services Industry.
2007 We have acquired Data Warehousing & Business Intelligence
business segments. businesses.
2009 We have acquired the Telecom Software Products
Telecom Software
Products
2012 We have acquired the Governance, Risk and compliance services
GRC business
Service Offerings
Our business activities can be classified into three major segments:
1) Wealth Management Solutions (WMS);
2) Telecom & Managed services; and
3) Information Technology Services (IT).
4) Governance, Risk and Compliance services(GRC).
I) Wealth Management Solutions (WMS)
Your Company offers solutions to Banks, Asset and Investment Managers,
Brokerage Houses, Insurance, Hedge Funds, Trusts and Family Offices .Our
complete range of IT Services and solutions addresses the needs of both
technology and business requirements to help organizations towards business
improvement. WMS is provided through a Service Oriented Architecture (SOA)
which enables us to deploy a customized version of its solutions to help
the clients manage their customers assets, increase their sales, improve
their service and generally lower their operating costs, by processing the
transactions faster, reducing the scope for human errors and the need for
entering data at multiple points.
In a competitive market, providers of Wealth Management Services are
forming their IT strategies to help build differentiating factors in their
services/products in order to gain and retain customers and their assets.
The right IT resources can help Wealth Management Firms to:
* Improve client service from reporting to call centers;
* Attract and retain top advisor and/or customer service talent;
* Reduce operational and administrative inefficiencies;
* Generate added revenue by rapidly developing and deploying new value-
adding products and services;
* Achieve real competitive advantage.
Taksheel brings together domain knowledge, technological capabilities and
its global delivery model to offer the best results and returns on IT
investments of its clients. Taksheels Wealth Management Solutions (WMS)
are cost effective. They create competitive edge to the client company by
enabling efficient and effective service delivery/management.
Technology architectures do not easily accommodate integration without the
aid of middleware solutions. Indeed, unless a financial institution has the
resources and funds to front the integration issue in-house, our company
has to depend on outside vendors in the marketplace who can tackle the
integration issue.
Thus, a key issue Financial Services Providers face during technology
deployments is integrating disparate applications and systems. While it is
complicated enough to introduce new systems in a technology environment,
making sure these connect to each other efficiently is another task for
technology departments. Wealth Management front-office activities such as
Portfolio monitoring and trading rely on the ability to connect to back-end
Portfolio Management, Accounting, and Compliance processes. In addition,
institutions wish to capture vital client data and documents which may be
generated through front-office activities and ensure they get captured in
the back office. Without these types of connections, an institution cannot
hope to deliver superior service.
Our Wealth Management Solutions provide ease of integration between
Portfolio Management/Financial planning systems, Account aggregation
vendors, Market data providers, and CRM systems. In addition, we have
expertise in deploying, managing, maintaining and integrating front office
and middle/back office services to an end-to-end solution, unifying all
business processes and adding a broad range of features and
functionalities.
2. Telecom & Managed services
Taksheel developed technology which is unique, versatile and state of art
products made us integrated Telecom and IT services provider. As IT &
Telecom integrated technology partner we offer our service on pay for use
by providing our products and services on hosted basis. Revenue sharing as
model for aggregator business platform and other SaaS model products and
services. Growing demand getting down capex, as technology driven company
we had focused in offering products & services as pocket suitable solution
in SaaS model.
3. Governance,Risk and Compliance (GRC)business:
The company has acquired Governance,Risk and Compliance in May2012.
Taksheel provides GRC software solutions along with domain expertise
which provides integrated approach (internal audit, compliance programs
like SOX, enterprise risk management (ERM), operational risk and incident
management, etc.) helps Banking & Financial institutions, manage all
aspects of Governance, Risk, Compliance and Audit programs in a far more
superior manner.
The integrated GRC process approach deploys a single system which
administers multiple GRC initiatives & increases compliance effectiveness
in a cost effective environment. Additionally, it provides a coordinated
and cross-organizational approach to risk management. As a result, GRC
initiatives are not only aligned centrally with corporate governance and
reporting but are distributed to lines of business for execution and
accountability.
Competitive Strengths
Your Company believe that the following are our principal competitive
strengths, which differentiates us from other IT solutions providers:
* Wide Range of Wealth Management Solutions
* Advantage of Early Entry
* Unique, Versatile and State of the art Telecom products
* Depth of experience and knowledge in targeted industry segments
* Ability to Manage and Establish Enduring Relationship with Large Clients
* Qualified Professionals and Strong Management Team
Threats
The industry risks suck as pruning of IT budgets, fluctuations of Rupee
vis-a-vis dollar, adverse changes in tax structures also are faced by the
company.Other risks are client concentration, geographical concentration of
clients, competetition in industry etc., These risks are monitored
constantly and derisking measures are initiated appropriately.
Core Competencies: The Company is specialized and developed products in IP
multimedia subsystem(IMS), Telecom Signalling Integrated Standard Digital
Network (ISDN), Channel Associated Signalling (CAS), Signalling System
7(SS7), Short Message Service Centre (SMSCs), Least Cost Routing system
(LCR), Optimal Routing Solutions (ORS), Voice Mail Servers (VMS) and other
Value Added Services (VAS) content delivery platforms. Our product
portfolio covers enterprise IP-Telephony, Unified Communication System,
Carrier Grade solutions, Wireless VOIP solutions, IVRS, Voice Loggers,
Video Conferencing, NMS and other IT Solutions. With products and services
offered by us, we had secured business from various sectors CGISS,
Healthcare, Defence, Domestic and Multinational enterprise and government
organisations.Governance,Risk and Compliance(GRC) is an added strength to
the overall portfolio.
COMPANY PERFORMANCE
Table:1 Financial figures of the Company for the last five years
(Amount in Rs. lacs)
PARTICULARS FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31
2008 2009 2010 2011 2012
Income
Software &
Consultancy
Services 3171.68 3319.53 4950.15 14726.37 17214.51
Other Income 31.29 223.50 0.00 -134.22 255.07
Total Income 3202.97 3543.03 4950.15 14592.15 17469.58
Total Expenditure 1617.50 3299.89 4141.14 11850.55 15804.89
Profit Before Tax (PBT) 1585.47 243.14 809.01 2741.60 1664.69
Profit After Tax (PAT) 1403.21 240.42 809.01 2741.60 1333.71