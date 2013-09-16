iifl-logo-icon 1
Taksheel Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.85
(0.00%)
Sep 16, 2013

QUICKLINKS FOR Taksheel Solutions Ltd

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

172.14

147.26

yoy growth (%)

16.89

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-2.08

-1.4

As % of sales

1.2

0.95

Other costs

-152.79

-116.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

88.76

78.92

Operating profit

17.26

29.63

OPM

10.02

20.12

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.06

Interest expense

-3.09

-0.8

Other income

2.55

-1.34

Profit before tax

16.64

27.41

Taxes

-3.3

0

Tax rate

-19.88

0

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

13.33

27.41

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

13.33

27.41

yoy growth (%)

-51.35

NPM

7.74

18.61

