|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
172.14
147.26
yoy growth (%)
16.89
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-2.08
-1.4
As % of sales
1.2
0.95
Other costs
-152.79
-116.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
88.76
78.92
Operating profit
17.26
29.63
OPM
10.02
20.12
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.06
Interest expense
-3.09
-0.8
Other income
2.55
-1.34
Profit before tax
16.64
27.41
Taxes
-3.3
0
Tax rate
-19.88
0
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
13.33
27.41
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
13.33
27.41
yoy growth (%)
-51.35
NPM
7.74
18.61
