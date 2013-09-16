iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Taksheel Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

3.85
(0.00%)
Sep 16, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

21.85

21.85

21.85

21.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

150.69

156.47

161.71

166.33

Net Worth

172.54

178.32

183.56

188.18

Minority Interest

Debt

16.77

13.69

11.23

9.39

Deferred Tax Liability Net

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Total Liabilities

189.29

191.99

194.77

197.55

Fixed Assets

5.35

7.24

9.16

11.12

Intangible Assets

Investments

24

24

24

24

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

159.45

160.25

161.12

161.94

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

37.38

37.38

37.38

37.38

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

130.08

130.82

131.57

132.32

Sundry Creditors

-0.62

-0.62

-0.62

-0.62

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-7.39

-7.33

-7.21

-7.14

Cash

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

Total Assets

189.3

191.99

194.78

197.56

