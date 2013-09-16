Taksheel Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
21.85
21.85
21.85
21.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
150.69
156.47
161.71
166.33
Net Worth
172.54
178.32
183.56
188.18
Minority Interest
Debt
16.77
13.69
11.23
9.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Total Liabilities
189.29
191.99
194.77
197.55
Fixed Assets
5.35
7.24
9.16
11.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
24
24
24
24
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
159.45
160.25
161.12
161.94
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
37.38
37.38
37.38
37.38
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
130.08
130.82
131.57
132.32
Sundry Creditors
-0.62
-0.62
-0.62
-0.62
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.39
-7.33
-7.21
-7.14
Cash
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
Total Assets
189.3
191.99
194.78
197.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.