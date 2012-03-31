Taksheel Solutions Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
TAKSHEEL SOLUTIONS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
AUDITORS REPORT
To,
The Members,
M/s. Taksheel Solutions Limited
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of M/s Taksheel Solutions
Limited as at 31st March, 2012, the Profit and Loss Account and also the
Cash flow statement for the period ended on the date annexed thereto.
These financial statements are the responsibility of the Companys
management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial
statements based on our audit.
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3. As more detailed in note no. 34 (a),(b),(c) &(d) of the financial
statements, the company has received SEBI order dated 28th December,2011
regarding the Utilization of IPO proceeds and other disclosure
requirements. Since the final outcome relating to the above matter is
pending before appropriate authorities, we could not be able to quantify
the impact of the said issue on the financial statements.
4. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 and as
amended by the Companies (Auditors Report) (Amendment) Order 2004, issued
by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of Section
227 of the Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the annexure a statement on
the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order.
5. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report
that:
a) Except for the matter referred to in paragraph 3 above, we have obtained
all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge
and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;
b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept
by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;
c) The Balance Sheet, Profit & Loss Account and Cash flow statement dealt
with by this report are in agreement with the books of accounts.
d) In our opinion, except for the matter referred to in paragraph 3 above,
the Balance Sheet & Profit and Loss Account dealt with by this report
comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in Sub Section (3C) of
Section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956;
e) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, except for the effect of the matter stated in
paragraph 3 above, the said accounts give the information required by the
Companies Act, 1956 in the manner so and are in conformity with the
accounting principles generally accepted in India.
i) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company
as at 31st March, 2012;
ii) In the case of the Profit & Loss Account, of the Profit for the period
ended on that date; And
iii) In the case of the Cash Flow, of the cash flows for the period ended
on that date;
For P. MURALI & CO.,
CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS
FRN No: 007257S
Sd/-
P. MURALI MOHANA RAO
PLACE: HYDERABAD PARTNER
DATE : 12-11-2012 M. No. 23412
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT:
I.a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars
including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.
b) As explained to us, the fixed assets have been physically verified by
the management reasonable intervals and no discrepancies between the book
records and the physical inventory have been noticed on such verification.
c) During the year, the Company has not disposed off major fixed assets.
II. The Company has no Inventory, hence this clause is not applicable.
III.a) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to
Companies, Firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under
section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
b) As the Company has not granted any loans, the Clause of whether the
rate of interest & other terms and conditions on which loans have been
granted to parties listed in the register maintained under Section 301
prejudicial to the interest of company, is not applicable.
c) As no loans are granted by company, the clause of receipt of interest &
principal amount from parties , is not applicable to the company.
d) No loans have been granted to Companies, Firms and other parties listed
in the register U/S 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. Hence, overdue Amount
of more than rupees one Lac does not arise and the clause is not
Applicable.
e) The Company has not taken any loans, secured or unsecured from
Companies, Firms or other Parties covered in the register maintained
U/s.301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
f) As the Company has not taken any loans, the clause of whether the rate
of interest and other terms and conditions on which loans have been taken
from parties listed in the register maintained under section 301 is
prejudicial to the interest of company, is not applicable.
g) As no loans are taken by the company, the clause of repayment of
interest & principal amount to parties is not applicable to the company.
IV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given
to us, there are generally adequate internal controls commensurate with the
size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to purchases
of fixed assets and for sale of goods and services. There is no continuing
failure by the Company to correct any major weaknesses in internal control.
V.a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, no contracts or arrangements referred to in section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956 have been made by the Company in respect of any party
in the financial year.
b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no
contracts or arrangements made by the Company and hence the reasonable
price having regarded to the prevailing market prices at the relevant time
does not arise.
VI. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the
applicability of the clause of directives issued by the Reserve Bank of
India and provisions of section 58A, 58AA or any other relevant provisions
of the Companies Act,1956 and the rules framed there under does not arise.
VII. In our opinion, the company is having internal audit system,
commensurate with its size and nature of its business.
VIII. In respect of the Company, the Central Government has not prescribed
maintenance of cost records under clause (d) of Sub Section (1) of Section
209 of the Companies Act, 1956.
IX.a) The Company is generally regular in depositing statutory dues
including PF, Income Tax, Cess, PT and any other statutory dues with the
appropriate authorities except in few cases and at the end of last
financial year there were amounts outstanding which were due for more than
6 months from the date they became payable.
The Outstanding balances as on 31.03.2012 are as under:
S. Particulars Amount
No
1. TDS 24,20,273
2. Income Tax/MAT
(including Interest) 3,33,06,593
b) As per the information and explanation given to us the, there are dues
of Income Tax which have not been deposited on account of dispute, details
of which are as under:
S. Assessment Year Demand raised by the A.O Remarks
No
1. 2008-09 Rs.12,44,50,327/- The Company has
decided to filed an
appeal before - ITAT
X. The Company has been registered for a period of not less than 5 years,
and the company has no accumulated losses at the end of the financial year
and the company has not incurred cash losses in this financial year and in
the immediately preceding financial year.
XI. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has
not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial Institutions or banks.
XII. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not granted any loans or advances on the basis of security by way of
pledge of shares, debentures and other securities and hence the
applicability of the clause regarding maintenance of adequate documents in
respect of loans does not arise.
XIII. This clause is not applicable to this Company as the Company is not
covered by the provision of special statute applicable to Chit Fund in
respect of Nidhi/Mutual Benefit Fund/Societies.
XIV. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
is not dealing or trading in shares securities, Debentures and other
investments and hence the provisions of clause 4 (xiv) of the Companies
(Auditors Report) Order 2003, are not applicable to the Company.
XV. According to the information explanations given to us, the Company has
not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from Banks or Financial
Institutions.
XVI. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Term
Loans obtained by the company were applied for the purpose for which such
loans were obtained by the company.
XVII. According to the information and explanations given to us, the
Company has not used short term funds for long term Investment.
XVIII. According to the information and explanation given to us, the
Company has not made preferential allotment to parties covered in the
Register maintained Under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. Hence
this clause is not applicable.
XIX. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not issued debentures and hence the applicability of the clause
regarding the creation of security or charge in respect of debentures
issued does not arise.
XX. The company has made public issue during the year which was open for
subscription from 29-09-2011 to 04-10-2011 and an amount of Rs. 5.50
Crores was received on account of equity share capital and Rs. 77 Crores
was received on account of Securities Premium Account. SEBI has issued
Order regarding the IPO and Utilisation of proceeds. However, as regard to
the disclosure of the end use of money, it is submitted that an enquiry is
pending before the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which was
also mentioned by us in the limited review report issued for the quarter
ended 31-12-2011 and report for the year ended 31-03-2012. The end use of
the funds raised is under scrutiny before the appropriate authorities and
due mention has been made in the notes to the financial statements. and
hence we are not in a position to commented upon the utilization of IPO
proceeds.
XXI. According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on
or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year under audit.
