Taksheel Solutions Ltd Summary

Taksheel Solutions Ltd is a 100% EOU and ISO 9001: 2008 certified company. The company is comprehensive IT Solution Company focused on providing products and services for the companies engaged in financial services industry & Telecom, which are driven by technology all over the world. The company is headquartered in Hyderabad, with an office in North America.The companys solutions/services, in general technical areas, include Wealth Management Solutions, Telecom Solutions, Application Development & Maintenance, Data Warehousing & Business Intelligence and Offshore Outsourcing. Taksheel Solutions Ltd was incorporated on September 23, 1999 as IBSS Techno-Park Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad. The company was established with a vision of simplifying Information Technology for business. In the year 2000, the company expanded their activities to support US operations. Also, they set up a 150-seat capacity center at Hyderabad.In the year 2001, the company entered into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Sector. In the year 2003, they received ISO 9001:2000 certification. In the year 2005, the company acquired 100% shareholding in International Business Software Solutions (IBSS) Inc., New Jersey, an IT and ITES Solutions providers and thus International Business Software Solutions (IBSS) Inc became the wholly owned subsidiary of the company.In November 29, 2006, the name of the company was changed from IBSS Techno-Park Pvt Ltd to Taksheel Solutions Pvt Ltd. In December 28, 2006, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Taksheel Solutions Ltd. In the year 2007, the company acquired Business Intelligence and Data Warehousing business of Dataformix Technologies Inc., USA. In the year 2009, the company set up a new SEZ unit at Lanco Hills Technology Park Pvt Ltd (SEZ) Hyderabad. Also, they acquired Telecom Software products from Verisoft Business Solutions Pvt Ltd. In the year 2010, the company divested 100% shareholding in their subsidiary, International Business Software Solutions (IBSS) Inc, New Jersey, USA. In the year 2011, the company received ISO 9001:2008 certification. In February 15, 2011, they opened a branch in Singapore as Taksheel Solutions Ltd Singapore Branch. In June 29, 2011, they started a non SEZ software development center in Warangal, India.The company is in the process of expanding their operations geographically. They propose to expand their operations in Asia-Pacific markets and Middle Eastern countries.