iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

DRC Systems India Ltd Share Price

28.83
(-2.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:44:23 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open29.5
  • Day's High29.99
  • 52 Wk High34.9
  • Prev. Close29.48
  • Day's Low28.51
  • 52 Wk Low 14.33
  • Turnover (lac)39.69
  • P/E184.44
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.83
  • EPS0.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)382.56
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

DRC Systems India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

29.5

Prev. Close

29.48

Turnover(Lac.)

39.69

Day's High

29.99

Day's Low

28.51

52 Week's High

34.9

52 Week's Low

14.33

Book Value

2.83

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

382.56

P/E

184.44

EPS

0.16

Divi. Yield

0

DRC Systems India Ltd Corporate Action

23 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

DRC Systems India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

DRC Systems India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.43%

Non-Promoter- 0.42%

Institutions: 0.41%

Non-Institutions: 77.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

DRC Systems India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.25

4.39

3.87

3.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.49

27.32

2.92

1.84

Net Worth

35.74

31.71

6.79

5.71

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

19.5

20.59

10.86

9.59

yoy growth (%)

-5.31

89.52

13.25

44.89

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-9.31

-8.19

-7.71

-6.94

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.2

-0.61

0.06

0.11

Depreciation

-1.32

-2.21

-0.25

-0.27

Tax paid

-0.5

0.13

-0.05

-0.02

Working capital

2.99

4.44

-28.91

31.07

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.31

89.52

13.25

44.89

Op profit growth

48.5

-561.43

-207.08

-37.57

EBIT growth

-328.56

-430.69

46.31

-64.73

Net profit growth

-246.77

-4,302.63

-86.8

-63.39

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

47.68

25.63

19.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

47.68

25.63

19.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.16

4.23

0.33

View Annually Results

DRC Systems India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT DRC Systems India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Keyur Shah

ED / MD / Promoter

Hiten Barchha

Executive Director & CFO

Janmaya Pandya

Non Executive Director

Sanket Khemuka

Independent Non Exe. Director

Roopkishan Dave

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jigar Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dipti Chitale

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by DRC Systems India Ltd

Summary

DRC Systems India Limited (formerly known as DRC Systems India Private Limited) was incorporated on April 27, 2012 under the Companies Act, 1956. The Company is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization delivering lasting, effective and viable solutions globally. Its wide range of tech services that is offered enables to build stronger relationships with clients leading to organic growth and strategic transactions. The Company have consistently delivered value-for-money and effective solutions through IT for the global market by creating a professional environment for talent, stakeholders, and clients.The Company is focused on innovation and creativity to lead the change, since its advent in 2012. With competent teams of developers, project managers, and strategists, it help customers overcome their business challenges with customized software development. The Company have diversified its service offerings through a mix of organic growth and strategic transactions. The Company has developed and implemented online service framework for small and large corporate across India and abroad. The Company customer base is spread across globe in geographies like Europe, United States, Middle East, Asia-Pacific and India. DRC Systems is serviced across industry verticals like Financial Services, Retail and Consumer, Education and Public Sector. Its services and solutions help businesses scale the market. The Company transform and streamline the business activities
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the DRC Systems India Ltd share price today?

The DRC Systems India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹28.83 today.

What is the Market Cap of DRC Systems India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DRC Systems India Ltd is ₹382.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of DRC Systems India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of DRC Systems India Ltd is 184.44 and 10.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of DRC Systems India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DRC Systems India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DRC Systems India Ltd is ₹14.33 and ₹34.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of DRC Systems India Ltd?

DRC Systems India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.57%, 3 Years at 29.20%, 1 Year at 98.79%, 6 Month at 4.43%, 3 Month at 13.65% and 1 Month at 4.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of DRC Systems India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of DRC Systems India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 22.44 %
Institutions - 0.41 %
Public - 77.15 %

QUICKLINKS FOR DRC Systems India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.