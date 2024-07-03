Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹29.5
Prev. Close₹29.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹39.69
Day's High₹29.99
Day's Low₹28.51
52 Week's High₹34.9
52 Week's Low₹14.33
Book Value₹2.83
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)382.56
P/E184.44
EPS0.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.25
4.39
3.87
3.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.49
27.32
2.92
1.84
Net Worth
35.74
31.71
6.79
5.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
19.5
20.59
10.86
9.59
yoy growth (%)
-5.31
89.52
13.25
44.89
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-9.31
-8.19
-7.71
-6.94
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.2
-0.61
0.06
0.11
Depreciation
-1.32
-2.21
-0.25
-0.27
Tax paid
-0.5
0.13
-0.05
-0.02
Working capital
2.99
4.44
-28.91
31.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.31
89.52
13.25
44.89
Op profit growth
48.5
-561.43
-207.08
-37.57
EBIT growth
-328.56
-430.69
46.31
-64.73
Net profit growth
-246.77
-4,302.63
-86.8
-63.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
47.68
25.63
19.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
47.68
25.63
19.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.16
4.23
0.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Keyur Shah
ED / MD / Promoter
Hiten Barchha
Executive Director & CFO
Janmaya Pandya
Non Executive Director
Sanket Khemuka
Independent Non Exe. Director
Roopkishan Dave
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jigar Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dipti Chitale
Reports by DRC Systems India Ltd
Summary
DRC Systems India Limited (formerly known as DRC Systems India Private Limited) was incorporated on April 27, 2012 under the Companies Act, 1956. The Company is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization delivering lasting, effective and viable solutions globally. Its wide range of tech services that is offered enables to build stronger relationships with clients leading to organic growth and strategic transactions. The Company have consistently delivered value-for-money and effective solutions through IT for the global market by creating a professional environment for talent, stakeholders, and clients.The Company is focused on innovation and creativity to lead the change, since its advent in 2012. With competent teams of developers, project managers, and strategists, it help customers overcome their business challenges with customized software development. The Company have diversified its service offerings through a mix of organic growth and strategic transactions. The Company has developed and implemented online service framework for small and large corporate across India and abroad. The Company customer base is spread across globe in geographies like Europe, United States, Middle East, Asia-Pacific and India. DRC Systems is serviced across industry verticals like Financial Services, Retail and Consumer, Education and Public Sector. Its services and solutions help businesses scale the market. The Company transform and streamline the business activities
Read More
The DRC Systems India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹28.83 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DRC Systems India Ltd is ₹382.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of DRC Systems India Ltd is 184.44 and 10.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DRC Systems India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DRC Systems India Ltd is ₹14.33 and ₹34.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
DRC Systems India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.57%, 3 Years at 29.20%, 1 Year at 98.79%, 6 Month at 4.43%, 3 Month at 13.65% and 1 Month at 4.46%.
