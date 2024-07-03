Summary

DRC Systems India Limited (formerly known as DRC Systems India Private Limited) was incorporated on April 27, 2012 under the Companies Act, 1956. The Company is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization delivering lasting, effective and viable solutions globally. Its wide range of tech services that is offered enables to build stronger relationships with clients leading to organic growth and strategic transactions. The Company have consistently delivered value-for-money and effective solutions through IT for the global market by creating a professional environment for talent, stakeholders, and clients.The Company is focused on innovation and creativity to lead the change, since its advent in 2012. With competent teams of developers, project managers, and strategists, it help customers overcome their business challenges with customized software development. The Company have diversified its service offerings through a mix of organic growth and strategic transactions. The Company has developed and implemented online service framework for small and large corporate across India and abroad. The Company customer base is spread across globe in geographies like Europe, United States, Middle East, Asia-Pacific and India. DRC Systems is serviced across industry verticals like Financial Services, Retail and Consumer, Education and Public Sector. Its services and solutions help businesses scale the market. The Company transform and streamline the business activities

