DRC Systems India Ltd Balance Sheet

27.51
(-1.79%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:08 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.25

4.39

3.87

3.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.49

27.32

2.92

1.84

Net Worth

35.74

31.71

6.79

5.71

Minority Interest

Debt

0.75

0.6

15.15

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.91

0.91

0

0

Total Liabilities

37.4

33.22

21.94

5.71

Fixed Assets

8.17

4.63

2.7

3.21

Intangible Assets

Investments

21.01

20

14.4

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.29

0.33

0.3

0.44

Networking Capital

6.48

6.2

4.03

0.35

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

8.49

4.25

5.98

8.12

Debtor Days

111.92

143.9

Other Current Assets

3.45

5.5

1.07

0.96

Sundry Creditors

-0.16

-1.01

-0.09

-2.76

Creditor Days

1.68

48.91

Other Current Liabilities

-5.3

-2.54

-2.93

-5.97

Cash

1.45

2.07

0.51

1.7

Total Assets

37.4

33.23

21.94

5.7

