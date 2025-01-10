DRC Systems India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.25
4.39
3.87
3.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.49
27.32
2.92
1.84
Net Worth
35.74
31.71
6.79
5.71
Minority Interest
Debt
0.75
0.6
15.15
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.91
0.91
0
0
Total Liabilities
37.4
33.22
21.94
5.71
Fixed Assets
8.17
4.63
2.7
3.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
21.01
20
14.4
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.29
0.33
0.3
0.44
Networking Capital
6.48
6.2
4.03
0.35
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
8.49
4.25
5.98
8.12
Debtor Days
111.92
143.9
Other Current Assets
3.45
5.5
1.07
0.96
Sundry Creditors
-0.16
-1.01
-0.09
-2.76
Creditor Days
1.68
48.91
Other Current Liabilities
-5.3
-2.54
-2.93
-5.97
Cash
1.45
2.07
0.51
1.7
Total Assets
37.4
33.23
21.94
5.7
