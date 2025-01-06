iifl-logo-icon 1
DRC Systems India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

28.64
(-2.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR DRC Systems India Ltd

DRC Systems FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.2

-0.61

0.06

0.11

Depreciation

-1.32

-2.21

-0.25

-0.27

Tax paid

-0.5

0.13

-0.05

-0.02

Working capital

2.99

4.44

-28.91

31.07

Other operating items

Operating

2.37

-2.69

-29.15

30.87

Capital expenditure

0.82

17.03

0.7

0.5

Free cash flow

3.19

14.33

-28.45

31.37

Equity raised

4.05

4.08

1.69

1.33

Investing

14.4

0

0

-1.2

Financing

15.15

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

36.79

18.42

-26.75

31.51

