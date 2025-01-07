Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
19.5
20.59
10.86
9.59
yoy growth (%)
-5.31
89.52
13.25
44.89
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-9.31
-8.19
-7.71
-6.94
As % of sales
47.78
39.8
70.97
72.41
Other costs
-7.91
-10.86
-3.48
-2.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
40.56
52.76
32.07
24.36
Operating profit
2.27
1.52
-0.33
0.3
OPM
11.64
7.42
-3.04
3.22
Depreciation
-1.32
-2.21
-0.25
-0.27
Interest expense
-0.07
-0.05
-0.1
0
Other income
0.33
0.12
0.75
0.08
Profit before tax
1.2
-0.61
0.06
0.11
Taxes
-0.5
0.13
-0.05
-0.02
Tax rate
-41.8
-21.71
-82.07
-23.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.7
-0.47
0.01
0.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.7
-0.47
0.01
0.08
yoy growth (%)
-246.77
-4,302.63
-86.8
-63.39
NPM
3.6
-2.32
0.1
0.9
