DRC Systems India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

19.5

20.59

10.86

9.59

yoy growth (%)

-5.31

89.52

13.25

44.89

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-9.31

-8.19

-7.71

-6.94

As % of sales

47.78

39.8

70.97

72.41

Other costs

-7.91

-10.86

-3.48

-2.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

40.56

52.76

32.07

24.36

Operating profit

2.27

1.52

-0.33

0.3

OPM

11.64

7.42

-3.04

3.22

Depreciation

-1.32

-2.21

-0.25

-0.27

Interest expense

-0.07

-0.05

-0.1

0

Other income

0.33

0.12

0.75

0.08

Profit before tax

1.2

-0.61

0.06

0.11

Taxes

-0.5

0.13

-0.05

-0.02

Tax rate

-41.8

-21.71

-82.07

-23.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.7

-0.47

0.01

0.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.7

-0.47

0.01

0.08

yoy growth (%)

-246.77

-4,302.63

-86.8

-63.39

NPM

3.6

-2.32

0.1

0.9

