To the Members of DRC SYSTEMS INDIA LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone Ind AS financial statements of DRC Systems India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the standalone statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of Cash Flow, the standalone statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as " the standalone Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act (SAs).

Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the code of Ethics issued by the institute of Chartered

Accountants of India together with ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies

Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors report, but does not include the consolidated Ind AS financial statements, standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone

Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and the Board of Directors Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/loss and other comprehensive income/expense, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under

Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternate but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit concluded in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143 (3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone

Ind AS financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management and the Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone Ind AS financial statements may be influenced.

We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. the standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d. in our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rule issued thereunder;

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended,

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend to or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the

Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no fundshavebeenreceivedbythecompany from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations given under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

3. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Rajpara Associates Chartered Accountants Place: Ahmedabad FRN 113428W Date: 21/05/2024 UDIN: 24046922BKCWSO5461 Chandramaulin J. Rajpara Partner M. No. 046922

Annexure - A

To the independent auditors report (Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) i. a. A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipments;

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

b. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipments by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regards to the size of the company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. The Company does not have any immovable property (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee). Accordingly, clause 3 (i) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the

Company.

d. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipments (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder ii. a. The company is Service Company, primarily rendering information technology solution services. Accordingly, it does not hold any physical inventories. Accordingly, clauses 3 (ii) (a) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

b. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time during the year. Accordingly, clauses 3 (ii) (b) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the company has made investments during the year under audit. The Company has not provided security, guarantee or granted loan or granted advances in nature of loan, secured or unsecured to Companies, partnerships or any other parties during the year.

a. A. Based on the audit procedures carried out by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances and guarantees or securities to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

B. Based on the audit procedures carried out by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances and guarantees or securities to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

b. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, in our opinion the investments made during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

c. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted loans or advances in nature of loans. Accordingly, Clause 3 (iii) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted loans or advances in nature of loans. Accordingly, Clause 3 (iii) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

e. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in nature of loans granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans grated to settle the over dues of existing loans or advances in the nature of loans given to same parties.

f. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from public.

Accordingly, clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. In respect of the activities of the Company, maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the Central

Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. a. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of accounts in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, income tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities though there has been a delay in respect of remittance of Professional Tax dues.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services tax, Provident fund, Income Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31,

2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no disputed statutory dues for Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duty of customs, Duty of excise, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it.

viii. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in books of account, in the assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) as income during the year.

ix. a. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no term loans raised during the year.

d. According to information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short term basis by the

Company. Accordingly, clause 3 (ix) (d) of the

Order is not applicable to the Company.

e. On an overall examination of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary and Associate.

f. The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and Associate.

x. a. The Company has not raised moneys by way of public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, Clause 3 (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3 (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the

Company.

xi. a. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the course of Audit.

b. According to information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the

Company during the year.

xii. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company as prescribed under Section 406 of the Act. Accordingly, clause 3 (xii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

xiv. a. Based on information and examination provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under Audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a. The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3 (xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3 (xvi) (b) of the

Order is not applicable to the Company.

c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company

(CIC) as defined in regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3 (xvi) (c) of the

Order is not applicable to the Company.

d. According to information and explanations given to us, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, clause 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xvii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, clause 3 (xviii) of the

Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Ind AS financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

xxi. The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone IND AS financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure - B

to the Independent Auditors report on the standalone Ind AS financial statements of DRC Systems India Limited for the year ended on March 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the standalone Ind AS financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Referred to in paragraph 2 (A) (f) under ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements of DRC

Systems India Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,

2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements based on the internal control with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial

Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act,

2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls

Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the

Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS

financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone

Ind AS financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind

AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements includes those policies and procedures that: 1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind

AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.

Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind

AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial

Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India.