|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|17 Sep 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|AGM 17/09/2024 The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e. August 08, 2024 has considered and approved to convene 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024) Proceedings of the 12th Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.