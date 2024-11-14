iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
DRC Systems India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and to consider other business items if any. Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 together with the Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors. Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 together with the Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e. August 08, 2024 has considered and approved to convene 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. Read less..
Board Meeting11 Jul 20244 Jul 2024
DRC Systems India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and to consider other business items if any. Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 together with the Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.07.2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202411 May 2024
DRC Systems India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to consider other business items if any. Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 together with the Audit Reports from the Statutory Auditors. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. May 21, 2024 has inter-alia considered, approved and taken on record the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
Board Meeting18 Jan 20248 Jan 2024
DRC Systems India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023; 2. Proposal for issue of Bonus Shares subject to requisite approvals; 3. To convene the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company and 4. To consider other business items if any. The Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 11.30 a.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. The Board has approved Tuesday, February 27, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the Shareholders entitled to receive the Bonus Shares subject to the approval by the Shareholders at the ensuing EGM. Issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 2:1 i.e. 2 (Two) new Bonus Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Re. 1/- each fully paid up held as on the Record Date. The Bonus Issue of Equity Shares is subject to approval of the shareholders and other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, as may be required. The Bonus Shares once allotted shall rank pari-passu in all respects and carry the same rights as the existing Equity Shares. The Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 together with the Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2024) DRC Systems India Limited has informed BSE regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 18 Jan 2024 for Bonus Shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.01.2024)

