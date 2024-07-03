Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹78.81
Prev. Close₹79.29
Turnover(Lac.)₹295.75
Day's High₹78.81
Day's Low₹73.46
52 Week's High₹124.2
52 Week's Low₹72.1
Book Value₹6.4
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)780.74
P/E0
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.38
10.03
10.03
21.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0.79
Reserves
60.5
49.66
10.61
-0.47
Net Worth
70.88
59.69
20.64
22.22
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & M D
Neha Singh
Vice Chairman & Executive Dire
Abhishek Goyal
Independent Director
Brij Bhushan
Independent Director
Nishant Verman
Independent Director
Payal Goel
Independent Director
Mr. Rohit Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tracxn Technologies Ltd
Summary
Tracxn Technologies Limited was incorporated as Tracxn Technologies Private Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated August 11, 2012. Thereafter, pursuant to conversion of Company to a Public Limited Company, the name changed to Tracxn Technologies Limited, dated July 28, 2021. The Company offer customers private company data for deal sourcing, identifying M&A targets, deal diligence, analysis and tracking emerging themes across industries and markets, among other uses, through its subscription-based platform, Tracxn.The Company offers a market intelligence platform Tracxn on a subscription basis to global customer base; to provide comprehensive private company data for deal sourcing, M&A opportunities, deal diligence, private market analysis and tracking emerging themes. The Company has developed a systematic process of sourcing data including technology-based data extraction and instantaneous data upload through APIs. It rely on information from websites, news reports, press releases, social media and events to identify and track private market company information. As a part of sourcing process, it obtain financial and non-financial information through automation from regulatory filings globally. It has an added layer of language translation that is used for sourcing information from countries where English is not the primary language.The Company launched their business platform in 2015 with a particular focus on the global emerging technology sector, provid
The Tracxn Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹73.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tracxn Technologies Ltd is ₹780.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tracxn Technologies Ltd is 0 and 12.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tracxn Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tracxn Technologies Ltd is ₹72.1 and ₹124.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tracxn Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -5.26%, 1 Year at -26.17%, 6 Month at -13.40%, 3 Month at -9.25% and 1 Month at -1.23%.
