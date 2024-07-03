Summary

Tracxn Technologies Limited was incorporated as Tracxn Technologies Private Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated August 11, 2012. Thereafter, pursuant to conversion of Company to a Public Limited Company, the name changed to Tracxn Technologies Limited, dated July 28, 2021. The Company offer customers private company data for deal sourcing, identifying M&A targets, deal diligence, analysis and tracking emerging themes across industries and markets, among other uses, through its subscription-based platform, Tracxn.The Company offers a market intelligence platform Tracxn on a subscription basis to global customer base; to provide comprehensive private company data for deal sourcing, M&A opportunities, deal diligence, private market analysis and tracking emerging themes. The Company has developed a systematic process of sourcing data including technology-based data extraction and instantaneous data upload through APIs. It rely on information from websites, news reports, press releases, social media and events to identify and track private market company information. As a part of sourcing process, it obtain financial and non-financial information through automation from regulatory filings globally. It has an added layer of language translation that is used for sourcing information from countries where English is not the primary language.The Company launched their business platform in 2015 with a particular focus on the global emerging technology sector, provid

Read More