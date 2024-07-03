iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tracxn Technologies Ltd Share Price

73.8
(-6.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open78.81
  • Day's High78.81
  • 52 Wk High124.2
  • Prev. Close79.29
  • Day's Low73.46
  • 52 Wk Low 72.1
  • Turnover (lac)295.75
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value6.4
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)780.74
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Tracxn Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

78.81

Prev. Close

79.29

Turnover(Lac.)

295.75

Day's High

78.81

Day's Low

73.46

52 Week's High

124.2

52 Week's Low

72.1

Book Value

6.4

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

780.74

P/E

0

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Tracxn Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Tracxn Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Tracxn Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.56%

Non-Promoter- 7.72%

Institutions: 7.71%

Non-Institutions: 57.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Tracxn Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.38

10.03

10.03

21.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0.79

Reserves

60.5

49.66

10.61

-0.47

Net Worth

70.88

59.69

20.64

22.22

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Tracxn Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tracxn Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & M D

Neha Singh

Vice Chairman & Executive Dire

Abhishek Goyal

Independent Director

Brij Bhushan

Independent Director

Nishant Verman

Independent Director

Payal Goel

Independent Director

Mr. Rohit Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tracxn Technologies Ltd

Summary

Tracxn Technologies Limited was incorporated as Tracxn Technologies Private Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated August 11, 2012. Thereafter, pursuant to conversion of Company to a Public Limited Company, the name changed to Tracxn Technologies Limited, dated July 28, 2021. The Company offer customers private company data for deal sourcing, identifying M&A targets, deal diligence, analysis and tracking emerging themes across industries and markets, among other uses, through its subscription-based platform, Tracxn.The Company offers a market intelligence platform Tracxn on a subscription basis to global customer base; to provide comprehensive private company data for deal sourcing, M&A opportunities, deal diligence, private market analysis and tracking emerging themes. The Company has developed a systematic process of sourcing data including technology-based data extraction and instantaneous data upload through APIs. It rely on information from websites, news reports, press releases, social media and events to identify and track private market company information. As a part of sourcing process, it obtain financial and non-financial information through automation from regulatory filings globally. It has an added layer of language translation that is used for sourcing information from countries where English is not the primary language.The Company launched their business platform in 2015 with a particular focus on the global emerging technology sector, provid
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Tracxn Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Tracxn Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹73.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tracxn Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tracxn Technologies Ltd is ₹780.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tracxn Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tracxn Technologies Ltd is 0 and 12.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tracxn Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tracxn Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tracxn Technologies Ltd is ₹72.1 and ₹124.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tracxn Technologies Ltd?

Tracxn Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -5.26%, 1 Year at -26.17%, 6 Month at -13.40%, 3 Month at -9.25% and 1 Month at -1.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tracxn Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tracxn Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.56 %
Institutions - 7.71 %
Public - 57.72 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Tracxn Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.