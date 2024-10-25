iifl-logo-icon 1
Tracxn Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

73.56
(3.71%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:44:59 PM

Tracxn Technolo. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
Purpose Board Meetings Date Announcement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202422 Oct 2024
Tracxn Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 3 The Board Meeting to be held on 25/10/2024 has been revised to 08/11/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 25/10/2024 has been revised to 08/11/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024) Un-Audited Financial Results For the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
Tracxn Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e., July 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
Board Meeting20 May 20247 May 2024
Tracxn Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Appointment of Ms. Surabhi Pasari as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202424 Jan 2024
Tracxn Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e., January 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)

