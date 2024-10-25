Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 22 Oct 2024

Tracxn Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 3 The Board Meeting to be held on 25/10/2024 has been revised to 08/11/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 25/10/2024 has been revised to 08/11/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024) Un-Audited Financial Results For the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

Tracxn Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e., July 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 7 May 2024

Tracxn Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Appointment of Ms. Surabhi Pasari as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 24 Jan 2024