iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tracxn Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

71.9
(-0.73%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:54:53 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tracxn Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.38

10.03

10.03

21.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0.79

Reserves

60.5

49.66

10.61

-0.47

Net Worth

70.88

59.69

20.64

22.22

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.04

0.12

0

0

Total Liabilities

71.92

59.81

20.64

22.22

Fixed Assets

0.2

0.36

0.27

0.27

Intangible Assets

Investments

68.05

37.38

16.41

16.76

Deferred Tax Asset Net

22.25

23.19

0

0

Networking Capital

-23.35

-3.75

0.78

3.4

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

8.34

9.77

7.17

5.69

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

10.5

24.09

26.99

23.95

Sundry Creditors

-0.59

-0.91

-0.66

-1.42

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-41.6

-36.7

-32.72

-24.82

Cash

4.78

2.63

3.19

1.8

Total Assets

71.93

59.81

20.65

22.23

Tracxn Technolo. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tracxn Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.