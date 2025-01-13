Tracxn Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.38
10.03
10.03
21.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0.79
Reserves
60.5
49.66
10.61
-0.47
Net Worth
70.88
59.69
20.64
22.22
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.04
0.12
0
0
Total Liabilities
71.92
59.81
20.64
22.22
Fixed Assets
0.2
0.36
0.27
0.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
68.05
37.38
16.41
16.76
Deferred Tax Asset Net
22.25
23.19
0
0
Networking Capital
-23.35
-3.75
0.78
3.4
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
8.34
9.77
7.17
5.69
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10.5
24.09
26.99
23.95
Sundry Creditors
-0.59
-0.91
-0.66
-1.42
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-41.6
-36.7
-32.72
-24.82
Cash
4.78
2.63
3.19
1.8
Total Assets
71.93
59.81
20.65
22.23
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.