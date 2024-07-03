Tracxn Technologies Ltd Summary

Tracxn Technologies Limited was incorporated as Tracxn Technologies Private Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated August 11, 2012. Thereafter, pursuant to conversion of Company to a Public Limited Company, the name changed to Tracxn Technologies Limited, dated July 28, 2021. The Company offer customers private company data for deal sourcing, identifying M&A targets, deal diligence, analysis and tracking emerging themes across industries and markets, among other uses, through its subscription-based platform, Tracxn.The Company offers a market intelligence platform Tracxn on a subscription basis to global customer base; to provide comprehensive private company data for deal sourcing, M&A opportunities, deal diligence, private market analysis and tracking emerging themes. The Company has developed a systematic process of sourcing data including technology-based data extraction and instantaneous data upload through APIs. It rely on information from websites, news reports, press releases, social media and events to identify and track private market company information. As a part of sourcing process, it obtain financial and non-financial information through automation from regulatory filings globally. It has an added layer of language translation that is used for sourcing information from countries where English is not the primary language.The Company launched their business platform in 2015 with a particular focus on the global emerging technology sector, providing users with detailed profiles of companies including detailed information of funding rounds and acquisition related information, taxonomy and market maps, global competitor benchmarking, financial information, valuation and capitalization tables, employee count, investor profiles, competitor mapping, information about founders, key team and board member, company and sector specific reports and news events. In 2016, the Company launched a funding database, Soonicorn Club, investors database and news features and the application programming interface on their platform. In 2017, it launched Tracxn Score, reports and live chat features. In 2018, it launched personalised dashboards. In 2019, it launched a portfolio tracker and an acquisitions database. It also launched advanced search and a collection of sector-based newsletters in 2020. Since then, the Company expanded network coverage to include 18 data modules and over 1.4 million entities, in May, 2021.The business operations have been supported by investments from angel investors such as Ratan Tata, the NRJN Family Trust, Neeraj Arora, Sachin Bansal, Binny Bansal, Amit Ranjan, Girish Mathrubootham, Anand Rajaraman, Amit Singhal and Ashish Gupta. Apart from this, the Company received investments from Elevation Capital, Accel Partners, Sequoia Capital, Prime Venture Partners and KB Investments. The Company raised money from public by issuing 38,672,208 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 309.38 Crore in October, 2022.The Company launched Tracxn Lite, in 2024.