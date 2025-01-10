Boards Report

Dear Members,

The Board of Directors ("the Board") of your Company is pleased to present the 12th Annual Report of Tracxn Technologies Limited (hereinafter referred as "Company"/"Tracxn") along with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ("FY") ended March 31, 2024 (hereinafter referred as "FY 2023-24", "FY24" or "during the year").

1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The key highlights of the financial results of your Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 are as follows:

(In Rs. Lakhs, except for per share data) Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 8277.05 7810.57 Other Income 30.93 131.08 Other Gains/(Losses) - Net 395.69 176.44 Total Income 8703.67 8118.09 Less: Total Expenses excluding Depreciation 7818.37 7553.40 Less: Depreciation 17.01 19.03 Profit/(Loss): before Exceptional Items & Tax 868.29 545.66 Less: Exceptional Items1 0.00 (449.08) Profit/(Loss) before Tax 868.29 994.74 Less: Current Income Tax 17.68 11.55 Less: Deferred Tax2 200.47 (2325.72) Profit/(Loss) for the Year 650.14 3308.91 Add: Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) (42.40) 54.63 Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the Year 607.74 3363.54 Profit/(Loss) per share (Basic) 0.61 3.30 Profit/(Loss) per share (Diluted) 0.61 2.99

Notes:

1. Reimbursement of IPO expenses from selling shareholders

2. In FY23, deferred tax includes, first time recognition of deferred tax assets on unused tax losses

Please note that your Company does not have any subsidiaries. Therefore, the financial statements of your Company are prepared only for one entity and are on a standalone basis.

The annual Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 have been prepared in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act"), Indian Accounting Standards (‘IND AS) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ["SEBI Listing Regulations"].

The Board of Directors review the operations of your Company as a whole, as one single segment. Accordingly, there are no separate reportable segments.

2. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS AND STATE OF THE COMPANYS AFFAIRS

Your Company is a leading private market intelligence platform providing data & software for the private markets globally. The customer segment of your Company includes private market investors & investment banks (venture capital funds, private equity funds, investment banks); and M&A, corporate development, and innovation teams at large corporations, including many Fortune 500 companies. Nearly 66% of the revenue of your Company is from international customer base, spanning over 50 countries. The business follows a SaaS model similar to many established companies in this space that provide public market financial data. This business model has a high operating leverage, since post the initial investment in the technology and data platform, the cost to serve incremental customers is very low. This has resulted in a steady margin expansion across the last three financial years. The business is asset-light and has been debt free since inception.

For FY24 your Company recorded EBITDA, PAT and free cash flow of Rs.458.68 Lakhs, Rs.650.14 Lakhs and Rs.1,027.05 Lakhs respectively, against corresponding FY23 numbers3 of Rs.257.17 Lakhs, Rs.534.11 Lakhs and Rs.1,192.78 Lakhs respectively.

Please note that for like to like comparison, FY 23 numbers have adjusted for one-off items: (a) reimbursement of IPO expenses from selling shareholders, and (b) first time recognition of deferred tax assets on unused tax losses.

More details on the operational and financial performance of your Company are provided in the Management Discussion & Analysis Report, which forms a part of the Annual Report.

3. TRANSFER TO RESERVES AND DIVIDEND

Pursuant to Regulation 43A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), your Company adopted the Dividend Distribution Policy setting out the broad principles for guiding the Board and the management in matters relating to declaration and distribution of dividend, and the same is available on the website of your Company at https://w.tracxn.com/investor-relations/ corporate-governance/policies.

The Board of Directors, after considering the relevant factors and in line with your Companys Dividend Distribution Policy, has not recommended any dividend for the year FY24. Accordingly, no amounts are proposed to be transferred to the reserve.

4. SHARE CAPITAL

(i) Authorised Share Capital

The Authorised Share Capital of your Company as on March 31, 2024, was Rs.12,00,00,000 (Rupees Twelve Crores only) consisting of 12,00,00,000 equity shares of Re 1 (Rupee One only) each. During the year under review, there was no change in the Authorised Share Capital of your Company.

(ii) Paid-Up Capital

During the year, the change in issued, subscribed and paid up share capital of your Company was as follows:

Particulars No. of shares Amount (in Issued, Subscribed and Paid up Share Capital at the beginning of the financial year 2023-24 10,03,10,185 10,03,10,185 Shares issued/allotted during the financial year 2023-24 32,30,916 32,30,916 Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Share Capital at the end of the financial year 2023-24 10,35,41,101 10,35,41,101

Shares issued/allotted during the financial year 2023-24 are detailed below.

S.No. Date of Allotment Mode of issue/allotment No. of shares allotted Amount (in Rs.) 1. June 05, 2023 Employee Stock Options Exercised 466,117 466,117 2. July 07, 2023 Employee Stock Options Exercised 672,711 672,711 3. August 09, 2023 Employee Stock Options Exercised 268,296 268,296 4. September 08, 2023 Employee Stock Options Exercised 566,716 566,716 5. October 09, 2023 Employee Stock Options Exercised 205,212 205,212 6. November 09, 2023 Employee Stock Options Exercised 323,714 323,714 7. December 06, 2023 Employee Stock Options Exercised 390,285 390,285 8. January 16, 2024 Employee Stock Options Exercised 73,635 73,635 9. February 07, 2024 Employee Stock Options Exercised 96,926 96,926 10. March 05, 2024 Employee Stock Options Exercised 167,304 167,304 Total 32,30,916 32,30,916

After closure of the reporting period, your Company has issued/allotted Equity Shares as per the following details:

S.No. Date of Allotment Mode of issue/allotment No. of shares allotted Amount (in Rs.) 1. April 13, 2024 Employee Stock Options Exercised 317,228 317,228 2. May 08, 2024 Employee Stock Options Exercised 45,200 45,200 3. June 07,2024 Employee Stock Options Exercised 205,716 205,716 4. July 06, 2024 Employee Stock Options Exercised 360,086 360,086 5. August 05, 2024 Employee Stock Options Exercised 99,707 99,707 Total 10,27,937 10,27,937

(iii) Alteration of Memorandum of Association (MOA) & Articles of Association (AOA)

No alterations were done during the financial year 2023-24 in the MOA and AOA of your Company.

(iv) Employees Stock Option Plan

Your Company has one (1) employee stock option plan, the Tracxn Employee Stock Option Plan 2016 ("ESOP 2016"), which was ratified by shareholders subsequent to the IPO, via Postal Ballot, on 21st January, 2023, in accordance with Regulation 12(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 ("SEBI SBEBSE Regulations").

ESOP 2016 is in compliance with the SEBI (Share-Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021. A certificate from the Secretarial Auditors of your Company, BMP & Co. LLP, under Regulation 13 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 ("SEBI SBEBSE Regulations) is available on the website of your Company at https://w.tracxn.com/investor-relations/sharehol der-services#annual-general-meeting.

A statement containing the relevant disclosures pursuant to Rule 12(9) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014, and Regulation 14 of the SEBI SBEBSE Regulations for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 can be accessed on the website of your Company at https://w.tracxn.com/investor-relations/share holder-services#annual-general-meeting.

5. MATERIAL CHANGES AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF YOUR COMPANY

There were no material changes affecting the financial position of your Company between the end of the financial year under review and the date of this report, other than issue of equity shares, as detailed in Section 4 above.

6. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

There was no change in the nature of business of your Company during the year.

7. PUBLIC DEPOSITS

During the year under review, your Company has neither invited nor accepted any deposits from the public falling within the preview of Section 73 and 76 of the Act read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rule, 2014. Further, no amount on account of principal or interest on deposits from the public was outstanding as on March 31, 2024.

8. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Your Company has an appropriate mix of directors on its Board. As of March 31, 2024, the Board of Directors of your Company comprised two (2) Executive Directors, including one (1) woman Executive Director, and four (4) Independent Directors, including one (1) woman Independent Director. The composition of the Board of your Company is in conformity with Regulation 17 of SEBI Listing Regulations and Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013.

All Directors are eminent individuals with proven track records, and their detailed backgrounds are provided in the Corporate Overview section forming part of this Annual Report.

None of the Directors are disqualified as specified under Section 164 of the Act.

The list of directors and Key Managerial Personnel as on March 31, 2024 are as follows:

S. No. Name Designation Date of Appointment Date of Cessation 1 Neha Singh Chairperson and Managing Director June 14, 2016 NA 2 Abhishek Goyal Vice-Chairman and Executive Director January 02, 2013 NA 3 Brij Bhushan Independent Director August 06, 2021 NA 4 Nishant Verman Independent Director August 06, 2021 NA 5 Payal Goel Independent Director August 06, 2021 NA 6 Rohit Jain Independent Director August 06, 2021 NA 7 Prashant Chandra Chief Financial Officer August 02, 2021 NA 8 Megha Tibrewal Company Secretary and Compliance Officer August 01, 2023 May 20, 2024

Appointments and Re-appointment to the Board

The Board, at its meeting held on August 01, 2023 and based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("NRC"), approved the re-appointment of Neha Singh (DIN: 05331824), Chairperson and Managing Director of your Company, who was liable to retire by rotation at the previous Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and being eligible, offered herself for re-appointment. The re-appointment was approved by the Members at the AGM held on September 27, 2023.

Cessation (s)

Mr. Vivek Kumar Mathur, Nominee Director of Elevation Capital V Limited resigned due to personal reasons from the Board from close of business hours of April 21, 2023. Mr. Vivek Kumar Mathur has confirmed that there were no material reasons for his resignation. The Board places on record its appreciation for Mr. Vivek Kumar Mathur for his invaluable contribution and guidance during his tenure.

Changes in Key Managerial Personnel:

During the year under review, upon Ms. Megha Tibrewal resuming her work post her maternity leave, Mr. Pranav Koranne resigned from his position as Interim Company Secretary cum Interim Compliance Officer of your Company as at the close of business hours on July 31, 2023, and Megha Tibrewal was re-appointed as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of your Company on August 01, 2023.

Post the year under review, Ms. Megha Tibrewal resigned from her position as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of your Company on May 20, 2024, due to her maternity

leave, and Ms. Surabhi Pasari was appointed as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer on May 20, 2024

9. DIRECTORS RETIRING BY ROTATION

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 152(6) of the Act, Mr. Abhishek Goyal (DIN: 00423410), Vice Chairman and Executive Director of your Company, is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. In compliance with Secretarial Standards-2, the brief resume, expertise, and other details of Mr. Abhishek Goyal is given in the notice convening the AGM. Based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of your Company, the Board recommends his reappointment as Director at the ensuing AGM.

10. INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS DECLARATION

Your Company has received necessary declarations from each Independent Director that they satisfy the criteria of independence laid down under the provisions of Section 149 of the Act and Regulation 16 of SEBI Listing Regulations. The Board is of the opinion that no circumstances have arisen till the date of this report which may affect their status as Independent Directors of your Company.

The Board is satisfied with the integrity, expertise, experience (including proficiency in terms of Section 150(1) of the Act and applicable rules thereunder) of all Independent Directors on the Board. Further, in terms of Section 150 of the Act together with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, as amended, Independent

Directors of your Company have included their names in the data bank of Independent Directors maintained with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

During the year, none of the Independent Directors resigned from the Board.

The Independent Directors of your Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions during the year with your Company, other than fixed remuneration and sitting fees, as detailed in Corporate Governance Report forming part of this report.

11. ANNUAL EVALUATION OF PERFORMANCE BY THE BOARD, ITS COMMITTEES AND OF INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors has put in place a process to formally evaluate the effectiveness of the Board, its Committees and individual Directors.

The evaluation was conducted via a questionnaire containing qualitative questions, with responses provided on a rating scale. Evaluation was based on criteria such as the composition of the Board and its Committees, their functioning, communication between the Board, its Committees and the management of the Company, and performance of the Directors and Chairperson of the Board based on their participation in effective decision making and their leadership abilities.

The Independent Directors also held a separate meeting during the financial year, to evaluate the performance of the Board as a whole, the Non-Independent Directors and the chairperson of the Board.

12. BOARD AND COMMITTEE MEETINGS

The Board met 4 (four) times during the year under review. The details of the meetings are disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Annual Report.

The Board has constituted 4 (four) committees in compliance with the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations; the Audit Committee, the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and the Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

The details with respect to the composition, number of meetings held, and terms of reference for each committee are given in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Annual Report.

13. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134(3)(c) of the Act, the Directors hereby confirm and state that:

a) in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed and no material departures have been made for the same;

b) they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of your Company at the end of the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 and of the profit of your Company for the period ended March 31, 2024;

c) they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of your Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) they have prepared the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024 on a going concern basis;

e) they have laid down internal financial controls and the same have been followed by your Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively

14. COMPANYS POLICY ON APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy of your Company on Directors appointment and remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and other matters provided under sub-section (3) of Section 178, is available on the website of your Company at https://w.tracxn.com/investor-relations/ corporate-governance/policies

The salient features covered in the policy are:

• Criteria for appointment, removal and retirement of Directors and Managerial Personnel including the qualification and diversity requirements, their term and their evaluations

• Policy for remuneration to Executive Directors, Non-Executive/Independent Directors and Managerial Personnel

• Familiarisation programmes to be conducted for Directors

15. RISK MANAGEMENT

Risk Management Committee as required under Regulation 21 of SEBI Listing Regulations and applicable to top 1000 companies, determined on the basis of market capitalization at the end of FY24 is not applicable for your Company. Your Company has devised and adopted a Risk Management Policy and implemented a mechanism for risk assessment and management. The policy provides for identification of possible risks associated with the business of your Company, assessment of the same at regular intervals and taking appropriate measures and controls to manage, mitigate and handle them. The key categories of risk jotted down in the policy are Reputation and Competition, Legal and Compliance, Economic and Operational, Storage of data, Security and Fraud, Strategic, Taxation and Financial and Human Resource that may potentially affect the working of your Company. The policy is available on the website of your Company at https://w.tracxn.com/investor-relations/ corporate-governance/policies

16. VIGIL MECHANISM AND WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

Your Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy and has established necessary vigil mechanisms for Directors and employees in confirmation with Section 177(9) of the Act. The policy is available on the website of your Company at https://w.tracxn.com/investor-relations/ corporate-governance/policies.

The policy provides a mechanism, which ensures adequate safeguard to employees and Directors from any victimisation on raising concerns of any violations of legal or regulatory requirements, incorrect or misrepresentation of any financial statement and reports, and so on. The employees of your Company have the right/ option to report their concern/ grievance to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee.

No complaints were received by your Company under the Whistle Blower Policy during FY 2023-24.

17. ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(a) and Section 92(3) of the Companies Act 2013, a copy of the annual return is available on the website of your Company at https://w.tracxn.com/ investor-relations/shareholder-services#ann ual-general-meeting.

18. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

During the year under review, there were no loans, guarantees or investments made under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

19. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

Your Company has adopted a policy on Related Party Transactions under Regulation 23(1) of SEBI Listing Regulations, which is available on the website of your Company at https://w.tracxn.com/investor-relations/ corporate-governance/policies.

During the year under review, your Company did not enter into any contracts or arrangements with related parties pursuant to Section 188(1) of the Act read with the relevant rule and no material related party transactions were entered into. Accordingly, the disclosure of related party transactions as required under section 134(3) (h) of the Act in form AOC-2 is not applicable to your Company for FY 2023-24 and hence does not form part of this report.

In terms of Regulation 23 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, your Company submits details of related party transactions on a consolidated basis as per the specified format to the stock exchanges on a half-yearly basis.

20. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION

Disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197 (12) of the Act, read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 forms part of the Boards Report as Annexure 2.

21. HUMAN RESOURCES AND EMPLOYEE RELATIONS

The number of employees in your Company as at the end of financial year 2023-24 was 720 including the executive directors.

A number of initiatives aimed at improving productivity and well-being of employees have been implemented over the past few years. These are described in detail in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report forming part of this Annual Report.

22. SUBSIDIARY, ASSOCIATE COMPANIES, JOINT VENTURES AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Your Company has no subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies as of March 31, 2024 and during the year under review no company became/ceased to be subsidiary or associate or joint venture of your Company. Accordingly, the statement containing salient features of financials of subsidiaries pursuant to Section 129 of the Act read with Rule 5 and 8(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in Form AOC-1, is not applicable to your Company.

23. STATUTORY AUDITORS AND STATUTORY AUDITORS REPORT

M/s. Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants, LLP Bengaluru (Firm Registration No. 012754N /N500016) were re-appointed as Statutory Auditors of your Company at the 9th Annual General Meeting for a term of five (5) consecutive years from the conclusion of 9th AGM of Company till the conclusion of its AGM for the FY 2025-26. Your Company has received their eligibility certificate confirming that they are not disqualified from continuing as Auditors of your Company.

The report of the Statutory Auditors forms part of the Annual Report for FY24, and does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark. Further, the statutory auditors have made the following remark in their report:

Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, of which one accounting software has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and that has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Based on our procedures performed, we did not notice any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with respect to such software. With respect to a billing software (cloud based) maintained by a third party service provider and used for certain business process, where service organisations auditors report does not cover audit trail, we are unable to comment whether the audit trail feature of the aforesaid software was enabled and operated throughout the year and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the audit trail feature was tampered with does not arise.

24. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR AND SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 204 of the Act, your Company had appointed M/s. BMP & Co. LLP, Company Secretaries, as its Secretarial Auditors to undertake the Secretarial Audit of your Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report in the prescribed Form No. MR-3 is attached as Annexure 1 to the Boards Report.

There are no qualifications or observations or adverse remarks or disclaimer of the Secretarial Auditors in their report.

Pursuant to circular No.CIR/CFD/ CMD1/27/ 2019 dated February 8, 2019, issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India, your Company has obtained Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the year 2023-24, from M/s. BMP & Co. LLP, Practising Company Secretaries on compliance with applicable SEBI Regulations and circulars/guidelines issued thereunder. A copy of the certificate was submitted to the Stock Exchanges on May 23, 2024.

25. MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

During the period under review, provisions of Rule 8(5)(ix) of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 read with Section 148(1) and rule 3 and 4 of The Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to your Company.

26. INTERNAL AUDITORS

Your Company at its Board Meeting held on November 02, 2023, appointed M/s. Singhvi Dev & Unni LLP, Chartered Accountants, having Firm Registration Number S200358, as Internal Auditors of your Company for financial year 2023-24, pursuant to provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The findings of the Internal Audit report are submitted to the Audit Committee on a periodic basis and corrective actions are taken by the respective functional teams as per suggestions of the Internal Auditor and Audit Committee.

27. REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS

During the year under review, no instances of fraud were reported by the Statutory Auditors, the Internal Auditors or the Secretarial Auditor to the Audit Committee, the Board, or to the Central Government, under Section 143(12) of the Act.

28. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

Your Company has established internal financial controls by way of policies and procedures that are commensurate with the size of its operations, and these are operating effectively and adequately. These policies and procedures are designed to ensure efficient conduct of your Companys business, safe keeping of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, optimal utilization of resources, accurate and reliable maintenance of the books of accounts, timely and reliable preparation of financial information, and adherence to compliance.

The Internal Auditors of your Company have performed a detailed evaluation of the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control systems, and their reports were reviewed and discussed in the Audit Committee meetings and shared with the Statutory Auditors.

29. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report for FY24, as stipulated under Regulation 34 read with Schedule V of the SEBI Listing Regulations, is provided separately forming part of this Annual Report.

30. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

The Corporate Governance Report for FY24, as stipulated under Regulation 34 read with Schedule V of the SEBI Listing Regulations, is provided separately forming part of this Annual Report.

31. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

The Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report as required under Regulation 34(2)(f) of SEBI Listing Regulations, applicable to top 1000 companies determined on the basis of market capitalization at the end of FY24, is not applicable for your Company.

32. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

No orders were passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals which impact the going concern status of your Company.

33. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

In compliance with Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules 2014, your Company has adopted a Corporate Social Responsibility Policy, which is available on the website of your Company at https://w.tracxn.com/investor-relations/ corporate-governance/policies.

The salient features covered in the policy are:

• Composition of the CSR Committee and governance structure of CSR activities

• Operating framework for conducting CSR activities, which includes the amount to be spent, the activities that it may be spent on, and the monitoring and disclosure frameworks

For FY 2023-24, your Company does not fulfil the criteria prescribed in Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for mandatory CSR spend. Therefore, your Company was not mandatorily required to undertake any CSR activities.

34. POLICY ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION,

PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

Your Company places great emphasis on fostering an environment that is free from any form of harassment or discrimination, and has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment. Your Company has complied with the provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Details of complaints pertaining to sexual harassment that were filed are as follows:

No of complaints pending resolution as at beginning of FY 23-24 No of complaints received during FY 23-24 No of complaints resolved during FY 23-24 No of complaints pending resolution as at end of FY 23-24 0 1 1 0

35. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING & OUTGO

(A) Conservation of Energy

Your Company does not have any plants or machinery, and the business of your Company inherently involves very low energy usage. Nevertheless, your Company consciously makes efforts towards conservation of energy in its operations.

Several ongoing measures have been adopted to promote sustainability and efficiency within operations. Some of these initiatives are remote and hybrid working facilities for certain roles, which reduces the overall energy consumption not only in the office spaces, but also via reduced transportation requirements. The Company has also minimised the use of packaged drinking water, contributing to the reduction of plastic waste. Efforts have been made to optimize the use of electrical equipment, such as the implementation of localized air conditioners, use of LED lighting across its office space. The office spaces have been designed with low-height ceilings to improve the efficiency of air conditioning systems.

Your Company has also an open-air cafeteria given the year round pleasant weather conditions in Bengaluru, which further reduces the need for extensive HVAC requirements. The Company ensures that e-waste is disposed of responsibly through authorized recyclers, adhering to environmental regulations and promoting sustainable practices.

(B) Technology Absorption, Research And Development

(i) The efforts made towards technology absorption, benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution

As a SaaS Company, technology is at the core of our operations. Your Company is constantly in the process of integrating and effectively utilizing new technologies to improve operations, product offerings, and overall business performance. Your Company actively keeps a lookout and stays abreast of technological advancements, particularly in areas like Generative AI, Cyber Security, and other emerging fields that are crucial to maintaining our competitive edge. We actively leverage a variety of technologies such as AWS, React.js, Next.js, Astro.js, HAProxy, Mongo, Kafka, Elasticsearch, Redis, and SpringBoot, and other products such as Intercom, Google Analytics and Webflow among others, to continuously improve our platform, user experience, and backend tech infrastructure.

Together these enable us to build a robust and scalable system that meets the evolving needs of our customers. Some other efforts in this direction include implementation of a no-code solution for internal use by our Product & Marketing teams for building multiple customer facing web pages including the Investor Relation pages, the Customers & Offerings pages, which allows for near real-time changes and experimentation; use of both open-source AI models as well as proprietary models like Open AIs GPT4 to improve our user experience in areas such as better search functionality with intelligent recommendations or sector discovery; API sandboxes to help our users test our APIs and build custom workflows using the data, such as enabling internal research and sourcing workflows; automated optimizations of our server usage to reduce cloud costs; and various automation projects across our internal operations to improve productivity and efficiency.

(ii) In case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year):

Your Company has not imported any technology during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year.

(iii) The expenditure incurred on Research and Development:

Your Company does not have a separate independent research and development activity. As such, no material amount of expenditure was incurred on research and development activity of your Company

(C) Foreign Exchange Earnings/Outgo

During the financial year under review, the total Foreign Exchange Inflow and Outflow during the year under review is as follows:

(in Rs. Lakhs) Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Inflow 5,473.32 5,305.81 Outflow 49.66 28.33

36. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS ON BOARD AND GENERAL MEETINGS

Your Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. The Secretarial Audit Report for FY24 is attached as Annexure 1 to this Board Report.

37. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 ("IBC") DURING THE YEAR ALONG WITH ITS STATUS AS AT THE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR

No applications were made and no such proceeding is pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

38. THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF

Your Company has not availed any loan from any bank or financial institution. Hence, this valuation report is not applicable.

39. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

Your Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, in accordance with the requirements of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time and is available on the website of your Company at www.tracxn.com/investor-relations/ corporate-governance/policies.

Compliance with the Code of Conduct is closely monitored, and violations, if any, are reported to the Audit Committee at regular intervals.

40. OTHER DISCLOSURES

Additional disclosures as on March 31, 2024, in terms of the applicable provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations,:

• No equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise have been issued.

• No sweat equity shares have been issued.

• No buyback of shares have been undertaken.

• No amount or shares were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

• The entire share capital of your Company has been dematerialized.

41. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board places on record its appreciation for the contribution made by all the employees towards the growth and success of your Company and extends its sincere appreciation to the Companys customers, vendors, bankers, consultants, the Government of India and the State Government, and the regulatory and statutory authorities for their support.

The Board is deeply grateful to all the members of the Company for entrusting their confidence and faith in us.