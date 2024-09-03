AGM 26/09/2024 We wish to inform you that 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2024 through video conferencing (VC) / other audio visual means (OAVM) at 05:00 p.m. (IST) to transact the Ordinary & Special Business as set out in the Notice convening the AGM of the Company. The copy of the notice of 12th AGM is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Proceedings of the 12th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 05:00 p.m. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024) Submission of Voting Results and Consolidated Scrutinizers Report for the 12th Annual General Meeting of Tracxn Technologies Limited held on Thursday, September 26, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)