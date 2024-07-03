iifl-logo-icon 1
Alankit Ltd Share Price

22.85
(4.05%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open22.05
  • Day's High23.5
  • 52 Wk High29.61
  • Prev. Close21.96
  • Day's Low22
  • 52 Wk Low 15.2
  • Turnover (lac)423.84
  • P/E37.41
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value11.46
  • EPS0.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)619.6
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Alankit Ltd Corporate Action

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

27 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jul, 2024

arrow

Alankit Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Alankit Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:21 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.14%

Non-Promoter- 0.38%

Institutions: 0.38%

Non-Institutions: 45.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Alankit Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.12

22.46

14.3

14.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

278.39

173.91

86.34

78.2

Net Worth

305.51

196.37

100.64

92.5

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

103.19

129.69

104.43

84.94

yoy growth (%)

-20.43

24.19

22.93

191.55

Raw materials

-9.56

-12.85

-7.1

-16.11

As % of sales

9.27

9.9

6.8

18.97

Employee costs

-60.3

-64.37

-22.07

-13.34

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

13.08

20.69

25.4

20.27

Depreciation

-3.49

-3.96

-3.53

-1.45

Tax paid

-3.02

-8.01

-4.05

-7.01

Working capital

-9.85

20.19

-11.12

6.42

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.43

24.19

22.93

191.55

Op profit growth

-18.38

-21.75

33.22

172.86

EBIT growth

-33.76

-15.08

28.43

300.23

Net profit growth

-20.69

-40.58

61.02

275.98

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

235.7

311.69

128.15

115.01

156.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

235.7

311.69

128.15

115.01

156.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.84

10.09

8.53

3.44

7.39

View Annually Results

Alankit Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Alankit Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ankit Agrawal

Non Executive Director

Meera Lal

Non Executive Director

Preeti Chadha

Non Executive Director

Rajagopal Reddy Guduru

Independent Director

Meenu Agrawal

Chairman & Independent Directo

Ashok Kumar Sinha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sakshi Thapar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Alankit Ltd

Summary

Alankit Ltd. (Previously known as Euro Finmart Limited) was incorporated on 5th July 1989. The Members of the Company at 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 5th July 2014 approved change of Companys name from Euro Finmart Limited to Alankit Limited. The Company received approval for the change of name from the Government of India-Ministry of Corporate Affairs vide its certificate dated 21st August 2014. The Company is primarily engaged in e-Governance services and e-Governance products trading and ancillary services related to e-Governance business. The Company is the fastest-growing player in the e-Governance Sector and believes in providing quality information, delivering a high standard of service, encouraging new advanced technology, thus making the system more accountable, transparent, and e?ective for the clients. Intending to reach out to the masses with increased credibility & accountability in its services, the companys e-Governance Business has developed a proven track record through the successful completion of several e-Governance Projects. With 19 regional offices spread nationwide and a total of over 8000 business locations along with a notable global presence in various countries, Alankit has carved a niche for itself in the market. Alankits strength over the 26 years has stemmed from its strong customer-centric approach, which helps facilitate operations through a wide Pan India Network catering to 25 million customers. The Company acts as the
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Alankit Ltd share price today?

The Alankit Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹22.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Alankit Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alankit Ltd is ₹619.60 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Alankit Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Alankit Ltd is 37.41 and 1.99 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Alankit Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alankit Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alankit Ltd is ₹15.2 and ₹29.61 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Alankit Ltd?

Alankit Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.29%, 3 Years at 11.80%, 1 Year at 19.95%, 6 Month at -2.68%, 3 Month at -2.43% and 1 Month at -2.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Alankit Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Alankit Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.15 %
Institutions - 0.38 %
Public - 45.47 %

