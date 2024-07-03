Summary

Alankit Ltd. (Previously known as Euro Finmart Limited) was incorporated on 5th July 1989. The Members of the Company at 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 5th July 2014 approved change of Companys name from Euro Finmart Limited to Alankit Limited. The Company received approval for the change of name from the Government of India-Ministry of Corporate Affairs vide its certificate dated 21st August 2014. The Company is primarily engaged in e-Governance services and e-Governance products trading and ancillary services related to e-Governance business. The Company is the fastest-growing player in the e-Governance Sector and believes in providing quality information, delivering a high standard of service, encouraging new advanced technology, thus making the system more accountable, transparent, and e?ective for the clients. Intending to reach out to the masses with increased credibility & accountability in its services, the companys e-Governance Business has developed a proven track record through the successful completion of several e-Governance Projects. With 19 regional offices spread nationwide and a total of over 8000 business locations along with a notable global presence in various countries, Alankit has carved a niche for itself in the market. Alankits strength over the 26 years has stemmed from its strong customer-centric approach, which helps facilitate operations through a wide Pan India Network catering to 25 million customers. The Company acts as the

