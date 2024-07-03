SectorIT - Software
Open₹22.05
Prev. Close₹21.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹423.84
Day's High₹23.5
Day's Low₹22
52 Week's High₹29.61
52 Week's Low₹15.2
Book Value₹11.46
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)619.6
P/E37.41
EPS0.61
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.12
22.46
14.3
14.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
278.39
173.91
86.34
78.2
Net Worth
305.51
196.37
100.64
92.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
103.19
129.69
104.43
84.94
yoy growth (%)
-20.43
24.19
22.93
191.55
Raw materials
-9.56
-12.85
-7.1
-16.11
As % of sales
9.27
9.9
6.8
18.97
Employee costs
-60.3
-64.37
-22.07
-13.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
13.08
20.69
25.4
20.27
Depreciation
-3.49
-3.96
-3.53
-1.45
Tax paid
-3.02
-8.01
-4.05
-7.01
Working capital
-9.85
20.19
-11.12
6.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.43
24.19
22.93
191.55
Op profit growth
-18.38
-21.75
33.22
172.86
EBIT growth
-33.76
-15.08
28.43
300.23
Net profit growth
-20.69
-40.58
61.02
275.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
235.7
311.69
128.15
115.01
156.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
235.7
311.69
128.15
115.01
156.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.84
10.09
8.53
3.44
7.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ankit Agrawal
Non Executive Director
Meera Lal
Non Executive Director
Preeti Chadha
Non Executive Director
Rajagopal Reddy Guduru
Independent Director
Meenu Agrawal
Chairman & Independent Directo
Ashok Kumar Sinha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sakshi Thapar
Reports by Alankit Ltd
Summary
Alankit Ltd. (Previously known as Euro Finmart Limited) was incorporated on 5th July 1989. The Members of the Company at 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 5th July 2014 approved change of Companys name from Euro Finmart Limited to Alankit Limited. The Company received approval for the change of name from the Government of India-Ministry of Corporate Affairs vide its certificate dated 21st August 2014. The Company is primarily engaged in e-Governance services and e-Governance products trading and ancillary services related to e-Governance business. The Company is the fastest-growing player in the e-Governance Sector and believes in providing quality information, delivering a high standard of service, encouraging new advanced technology, thus making the system more accountable, transparent, and e?ective for the clients. Intending to reach out to the masses with increased credibility & accountability in its services, the companys e-Governance Business has developed a proven track record through the successful completion of several e-Governance Projects. With 19 regional offices spread nationwide and a total of over 8000 business locations along with a notable global presence in various countries, Alankit has carved a niche for itself in the market. Alankits strength over the 26 years has stemmed from its strong customer-centric approach, which helps facilitate operations through a wide Pan India Network catering to 25 million customers. The Company acts as the
The Alankit Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹22.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alankit Ltd is ₹619.60 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Alankit Ltd is 37.41 and 1.99 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alankit Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alankit Ltd is ₹15.2 and ₹29.61 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Alankit Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.29%, 3 Years at 11.80%, 1 Year at 19.95%, 6 Month at -2.68%, 3 Month at -2.43% and 1 Month at -2.06%.
