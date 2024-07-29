|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|22 Aug 2024
|27 Jul 2024
|OUTCOME OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY HELD ON SATURDAY, 27th JULY, 2024. This is to inform that the Books of the Company shall remain close from 16/08/2024 to 22/08/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024) PROCEEDINGS OF 35TH AGM HELD ON 22ND AUGUST 2024 AT 12:30 PM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.