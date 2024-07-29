OUTCOME OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY HELD ON SATURDAY, 27th JULY, 2024. This is to inform that the Books of the Company shall remain close from 16/08/2024 to 22/08/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024) PROCEEDINGS OF 35TH AGM HELD ON 22ND AUGUST 2024 AT 12:30 PM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024)