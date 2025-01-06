Alankit Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
13.08
20.69
25.4
20.27
Depreciation
-3.49
-3.96
-3.53
-1.45
Tax paid
-3.02
-8.01
-4.05
-7.01
Working capital
-9.85
20.19
-11.12
6.42
Other operating items
Operating
-3.28
28.91
6.69
18.22
Capital expenditure
21.21
16.94
11.04
0.75
Free cash flow
17.92
45.85
17.73
18.97
Equity raised
139.48
106.99
62.25
57.1
Investing
12.3
7.54
13.07
1.49
Financing
2.66
8.18
-0.08
5
Dividends paid
0
0
2.85
2.85
Net in cash
172.37
168.56
95.83
85.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.