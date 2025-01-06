iifl-logo-icon 1
Alankit Ltd Cash Flow Statement

21.56
(-5.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Alankit FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

13.08

20.69

25.4

20.27

Depreciation

-3.49

-3.96

-3.53

-1.45

Tax paid

-3.02

-8.01

-4.05

-7.01

Working capital

-9.85

20.19

-11.12

6.42

Other operating items

Operating

-3.28

28.91

6.69

18.22

Capital expenditure

21.21

16.94

11.04

0.75

Free cash flow

17.92

45.85

17.73

18.97

Equity raised

139.48

106.99

62.25

57.1

Investing

12.3

7.54

13.07

1.49

Financing

2.66

8.18

-0.08

5

Dividends paid

0

0

2.85

2.85

Net in cash

172.37

168.56

95.83

85.43

Alankit : related Articles

No Record Found

