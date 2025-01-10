Alankit Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.12
22.46
14.3
14.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
278.39
173.91
86.34
78.2
Net Worth
305.51
196.37
100.64
92.5
Minority Interest
Debt
24.96
13.44
19.63
14.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.05
0.57
6.89
7.29
Total Liabilities
330.52
210.38
127.16
114.33
Fixed Assets
31.74
28.32
57.92
65.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
134.19
134.19
40.69
40.69
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.94
0.62
0.7
0.84
Networking Capital
158.56
46.51
25.84
4.89
Inventories
5.35
3.49
1.85
2.46
Inventory Days
8.7
Sundry Debtors
61.99
71.41
52.84
34.32
Debtor Days
121.38
Other Current Assets
137.93
29.97
10.38
10.01
Sundry Creditors
-28.03
-23.49
-9.84
-9.91
Creditor Days
35.05
Other Current Liabilities
-18.68
-34.87
-29.39
-31.99
Cash
5.09
0.75
2.02
2.89
Total Assets
330.52
210.39
127.17
114.34
