iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Alankit Ltd Quarterly Results

21.85
(1.35%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

64.35

61.93

91.16

52.61

43.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

64.35

61.93

91.16

52.61

43.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.85

3.11

1.16

5.76

2.47

Total Income

68.2

65.03

92.32

58.37

45.79

Total Expenditure

58.94

53.72

80.78

49.05

38.7

PBIDT

9.26

11.32

11.54

9.32

7.09

Interest

0.95

0.86

-0.29

0.56

0.6

PBDT

8.31

10.46

11.82

8.76

6.49

Depreciation

2.16

1.9

1.94

1.88

1.91

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.79

1.95

3.29

-0.83

1.01

Deferred Tax

1.7

-0.92

0.13

-0.41

1.03

Reported Profit After Tax

3.67

7.53

6.47

8.12

2.54

Minority Interest After NP

0.52

0.13

-0.15

-0.01

0.46

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.15

7.4

6.62

8.13

2.08

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.15

7.4

6.62

8.13

2.08

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.12

0.27

0.29

0.36

0.09

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

27.12

27.12

27.12

22.46

22.46

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

14.39

18.27

12.65

17.71

16.36

PBDTM(%)

12.91

16.89

12.96

16.65

14.98

PATM(%)

5.7

12.15

7.09

15.43

5.86

Alankit: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Alankit Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.