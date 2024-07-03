Alankit Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
64.35
61.93
91.16
52.61
43.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
64.35
61.93
91.16
52.61
43.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.85
3.11
1.16
5.76
2.47
Total Income
68.2
65.03
92.32
58.37
45.79
Total Expenditure
58.94
53.72
80.78
49.05
38.7
PBIDT
9.26
11.32
11.54
9.32
7.09
Interest
0.95
0.86
-0.29
0.56
0.6
PBDT
8.31
10.46
11.82
8.76
6.49
Depreciation
2.16
1.9
1.94
1.88
1.91
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.79
1.95
3.29
-0.83
1.01
Deferred Tax
1.7
-0.92
0.13
-0.41
1.03
Reported Profit After Tax
3.67
7.53
6.47
8.12
2.54
Minority Interest After NP
0.52
0.13
-0.15
-0.01
0.46
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.15
7.4
6.62
8.13
2.08
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.15
7.4
6.62
8.13
2.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.12
0.27
0.29
0.36
0.09
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
27.12
27.12
27.12
22.46
22.46
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.39
18.27
12.65
17.71
16.36
PBDTM(%)
12.91
16.89
12.96
16.65
14.98
PATM(%)
5.7
12.15
7.09
15.43
5.86
