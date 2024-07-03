iifl-logo-icon 1
Alankit Ltd Nine Monthly Results

21.57
(-1.28%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

144.54

163.51

99.2

87.04

115.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

144.54

163.51

99.2

87.04

115.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.68

8.01

5.35

2.12

3.05

Total Income

155.23

171.51

104.56

89.17

118.31

Total Expenditure

131.01

210.11

83.58

72.47

97.12

PBIDT

24.22

-38.6

20.97

16.7

21.19

Interest

1.41

1.49

1.21

1.2

1.17

PBDT

22.81

-40.09

19.76

15.5

20.01

Depreciation

5.73

6

6.31

3.13

3.91

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.82

0.83

5.3

3.1

5.04

Deferred Tax

-0.25

-6.19

0.94

-0.39

0.19

Reported Profit After Tax

15.51

-40.73

7.22

9.67

10.88

Minority Interest After NP

0.57

-2.28

0.43

0.19

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

14.94

-38.45

6.79

9.48

10.88

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-49.26

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

14.94

10.81

6.79

9.48

10.88

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.67

-2.69

0.48

0.66

0.76

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

22.46

14.3

14.3

14.3

14.3

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.75

-23.6

21.13

19.18

18.38

PBDTM(%)

15.78

-24.51

19.91

17.8

17.36

PATM(%)

10.73

-24.9

7.27

11.1

9.44

