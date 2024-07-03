Alankit Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
144.54
163.51
99.2
87.04
115.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
144.54
163.51
99.2
87.04
115.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.68
8.01
5.35
2.12
3.05
Total Income
155.23
171.51
104.56
89.17
118.31
Total Expenditure
131.01
210.11
83.58
72.47
97.12
PBIDT
24.22
-38.6
20.97
16.7
21.19
Interest
1.41
1.49
1.21
1.2
1.17
PBDT
22.81
-40.09
19.76
15.5
20.01
Depreciation
5.73
6
6.31
3.13
3.91
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.82
0.83
5.3
3.1
5.04
Deferred Tax
-0.25
-6.19
0.94
-0.39
0.19
Reported Profit After Tax
15.51
-40.73
7.22
9.67
10.88
Minority Interest After NP
0.57
-2.28
0.43
0.19
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
14.94
-38.45
6.79
9.48
10.88
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-49.26
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
14.94
10.81
6.79
9.48
10.88
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.67
-2.69
0.48
0.66
0.76
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
22.46
14.3
14.3
14.3
14.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.75
-23.6
21.13
19.18
18.38
PBDTM(%)
15.78
-24.51
19.91
17.8
17.36
PATM(%)
10.73
-24.9
7.27
11.1
9.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.